^

Entertainment

TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 9:08am
TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
GMA Sparkle

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. responded to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's copyright infringement and unfair competition complaints filed against them.

In a report by "24 Oras," TAPE's legal counsel Maggie Garduque addressed a statement regarding the complaint. 

"It is not a copyright infringement. Eat Bulaga name, the design of the name and the logo is a trademark and not subject of copyright," she said.

"TAPE Inc. has the registration of the tradename Eat Bulaga so they cannot file infringement against the registered owner of the trademark.

"Their petition for cancellation of trademark of Eat Bulaga is still pending before the IPO and until such time that said petition is granted, the trademark Eat Bulaga and EB will be owned by TAPE Inc," she added. 

GMA-7, who also included in the complaint, also issued a statement. 

"We will refer the complaint to our legal counsel, Belo Gozon Elma Parel Asuncion and Lucila Law Offices," the network said in a statement.

RELATED: TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA

EAT

EAT BULAGA

GMA7

TAPE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New 'Eat Bulaga' no right to celebrate 44th anniversary &mdash; Tito Sotto

New 'Eat Bulaga' no right to celebrate 44th anniversary — Tito Sotto

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Former Senator Tito Sotto blasted the new "Eat Bulaga" for planning to celebrate the 44th anniversary on July 29. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
Rob Gomez is one of the two dashing and dependable leading men of Herlene Budol in Magandang Dilag. The other is Benjamin...
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto plans to sue Sabrina M over Rico Yan relationship claims

Claudine Barretto plans to sue Sabrina M over Rico Yan relationship claims

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that actress Claudine Barretto is planning to file a case against '90s sexy star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards defends Sharon Cuneta from bashing after teasing him to Maine Mendoza

Alden Richards defends Sharon Cuneta from bashing after teasing him to Maine Mendoza

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards defended Sharon Cuneta after the "Megastar" received a lot of criticism when she teased Maine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta reacts to 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake; shares advice for Barbie Forteza, David Licauco
play

Sharon Cuneta reacts to 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake; shares advice for Barbie Forteza, David Licauco

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
“I do hope they really do a good job because it means so much to me and Robin."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA

TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Original “Eat Bulaga” hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, collectively known as TVJ, have filed a complaint...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta sings own &lsquo;Balutin Mo Ako&rsquo; version; admits to &lsquo;mag-Sharon&rsquo; habit
Exclusive

WATCH: Sharon Cuneta sings own ‘Balutin Mo Ako’ version; admits to ‘mag-Sharon’ habit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com following her launch last week as new endorser of Filipino insurance company InLife...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix back on big screen as 'Napoleon'

WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix back on big screen as 'Napoleon'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
"Joker" star and Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is back on the big screen as "Napoleon."
Entertainment
fbtw
'Drag Race Philippines' reveals Season 2 queens, premiere date

'Drag Race Philippines' reveals Season 2 queens, premiere date

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The season 2 of "Drag Race Philippines" is arriving this August with a brand new batch of queens.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with