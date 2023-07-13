TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. responded to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's copyright infringement and unfair competition complaints filed against them.

In a report by "24 Oras," TAPE's legal counsel Maggie Garduque addressed a statement regarding the complaint.

"It is not a copyright infringement. Eat Bulaga name, the design of the name and the logo is a trademark and not subject of copyright," she said.

"TAPE Inc. has the registration of the tradename Eat Bulaga so they cannot file infringement against the registered owner of the trademark.

"Their petition for cancellation of trademark of Eat Bulaga is still pending before the IPO and until such time that said petition is granted, the trademark Eat Bulaga and EB will be owned by TAPE Inc," she added.

GMA-7, who also included in the complaint, also issued a statement.

"We will refer the complaint to our legal counsel, Belo Gozon Elma Parel Asuncion and Lucila Law Offices," the network said in a statement.

RELATED: TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA