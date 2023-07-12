TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA

MANILA, Philippines — Original “Eat Bulaga” hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, collectively known as TVJ, have filed a complaint for alleged copyright infringement and unfair competition against “Eat Bulaga” producer Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. and media giant GMA Network, which airs “Eat Bulaga.”

According to reports by The STAR’s Cecille Suerte Felipe, TVJ filed the complaint last June 30, after TAPE and GMA aired and replayed some “Eat Bulaga” episodes without the trio's consent.

Today, July 12, TAPE and GMA reportedly received the summons from Marikina Court, requiring them to file an answer to the complaint within 30 days.

It can be recalled that last May 31, TVJ and the rest of the Dabarkads or their “Eat Bulaga” co-hosts came to work but were not allowed to go live by TAPE. Instead, TAPE and GMA played past episodes of the show.

Right after, TVJ and the Dabarkads filed their mass resignation from TAPE and signed a deal with MediaQuest Holdings Inc. to move in TV5 with a new noontime show, “E.A.T.,” which premiered last July 1.

In his latest press interview, former senator Tito Sotto said TAPE has no right to celebrate “Eat Bulaga’s” 44th anniversary this coming July 29. — With reports from The STAR/Cecille Suerte Felipe

