^

Entertainment

Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?
Lorna Tolentino (left) says she addressesd her health issues before filming FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, which is topbilled and directed by Coco Martin.

MANILA, Philippines — Following her stint in ABS-CBN’s longest-running drama series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Lorna Tolentino had to take care of her health by addressing issues such as hormonal imbalance, knee injury and gastric ulcer.

She was initially tapped for the FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano for 10 days only but the viewers got fond of her character as First Lady Lily Ann Cortez-Hidalgo, wife of Pres. Oscar Hidalgo, played by Rowell Santiago. We saw her playing the role for three years and five months.

“After Ang Probinsyano, I underwent executive checkup kasi ilang years din yun nawala. I looked after my health because health is wealth,” she told the press during the media conference of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

She explained that her weight gain had something to do with her hormonal imbalance. “I had to attend to that also, as well as my knee problem which I acquired while taping. Every time we had our rest period, I would roam around and walk. (The area) was hilly, so my knee got strained and had a tear, nawala yung gel na nagdidikit.” So, she consulted a doctor and had her platelet-rich plasma (PRP) session.

Besides her knee injury, the veteran actress also suffered from gastric ulcer and had treatments for three months.

Lorna’s Amanda with Lito Lapid’s Supremo while filming an episode of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. In the recent episode, where crossfire ensues between the rival groups of Supremo and Julio Diaz’s Augustus, Amanda professes that she still has feelings for Supremo after all these years. — PHOTO COURTESY OF ABS-CBN

“When you reached a certain age, you should do (medical) checkup every year because of course, we experienced (physical) changes,” she advised. She also mentioned the stages of menopause — perimenopause and postmenopause as examples. “I treated my hormonal imbalance (right away) because papunta na sa hypothyroidism.”

All is well now for Lorna and she is feeling better, she shared. She went on to film FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, where she portrayed Amanda Salonga, partner of Julio Diaz’s Augustus.

She felt “grateful” for being part of ABS-CBN’s action-drama series, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, both directed and topbilled by Coco.

“I am grateful and it’s a blessing to me,” she declared. “I’m so blessed because he (Coco) didn’t let go of me. Hindi niya ako binibitawan at iniiwan. He would come up with characters that would make you feel alive as an actor again.”

When asked if she is ready to find a new love again, she said, “You know what hindi naman pinaplano yan. But I pray that someday, someone will take care of me when I get older. You can’t really avoid it but it’s up to Him (if He will give me that).”

The widow of the late action star Rudy Fernandez has no suitor as of the moment but she, nevertheless, is open to marriage when love comes knocking again.

Rudy passed away in 2008 due to periampullary cancer. Rudy and Lorna have two sons, Raphael Fernandez and Renz Fernandez.

ACTOR

ACTRESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta shows support to TVJ, to guest in new TV5 noontime show on July 1

Sharon Cuneta shows support to TVJ, to guest in new TV5 noontime show on July 1

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta will be the special guest of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads on...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Karylle bares fears until 'It's Showtime' finds new home on GTV
play
Exclusive

WATCH: Karylle bares fears until 'It's Showtime' finds new home on GTV

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
Karylle admitted that she had feared when she thought about the status of "It's Showtime" a few weeks ago when it faced doubt...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
New "Eat Bulaga" hosts Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar reacted on "It's Showtime" transferring to GMA-7's G...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Tito Sotto clarified that Tony Tuviera is not part of their upcoming noontime show on TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite

TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite

1 day ago
TV5 on Thursday announced TVJ and the Legit Dabarkads’ new show will also be available on Cignal and SatLite starting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
Following her stint in ABS-CBN’s longest-running drama series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Lorna Tolentino had...
Entertainment
fbtw
IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
Fans of IU and Park Seo-joon can pinch themselves and confirm that they are not dreaming after Netflix Philippines announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Bimby Aquino Yap has reconnected with his father, basketball star James Yap, after nearly a decade as he appears to follow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karylle reveals Kulot recognizes Sarsuwela lyrics, thanks 'Showtime' for being supportive
play
Exclusive

Karylle reveals Kulot recognizes Sarsuwela lyrics, thanks 'Showtime' for being supportive

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Karylle revealed that she was pleasantly surprised to learn that "It's Showtime" wonder kid Kulot instantly picked up a lyrics...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: What is Sarsuwela? CCP revives Sarsuwela starring Karylle
play
Exclusive

WATCH: What is Sarsuwela? CCP revives Sarsuwela starring Karylle

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
The sarsuwela is essentially a play with music, but normally it revolves around a love story in the context of social reality....
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with