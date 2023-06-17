^

Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
June 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever
TV5 is entering its boldest partnership yet. The comeback show of the iconic and longest working noontime team of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) is airing in less than a month. – PHOTO COURTESY OF TVJ’S FACEBOOK PAGE

Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment industry. It has experienced the most challenging highs and several twists and lows in developing its fan base and content.

Fast forward to the present, since the pandemic, it is safe to say that TV5 has been trailblazing. Under the help of former TV5 president and CEO Robert Galang in which the Kapatid network opened its doors to content producers like Brightlight, Cornerstone, APT and Viva, things took a massive turn towards the best direction for the network and entertainment industry.

TV5 will soon launch a game show that will serve as a template for global franchises. The title is under wraps, but the host will be none other than John Arcilla, who is referred to as Heneral.

The now defunct noontime show LOL made its mark in a short period. We saw former Kapamilya bigwigs like Korina Sanchez and Ted Failon banner shows in the network. Maja Salvador entered with several shows like Niño Niña and so much more. The industry took notice and followed suit two years after. That’s when we saw GMA soften and partner with former broadcast rival ABS-CBN.

TV5 has started this new landscape that it is now entering its boldest partnership yet. The comeback of the iconic and longest working noontime team of former Sen. Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) is airing in less than a month.

This week is major for the network. After TVJ Productions closing the deal with MediaQuest president and CEO Jane Basas and now TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero, the ball has been rolling pretty quickly. Every day of the week, a new legit dabarkad has been seen visiting.

Last Monday, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Carren Eisner had their pictorial, which was followed by Maine Mendoza.

This columnist visits Dabarkads Allan K, Ryan Agoncillo and Vic during a pictorial for their new home studio.

Midweek was jam-packed as TVJ came in with Ryan Agoncillo, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros and Allan K. They were all at TV5 Reliance touring their new home and studios, and they even broadcast their lunch session with the staple fried fish they would always have on the legit Dabarkads menu.

We dropped by to give courtesy to the icons and of course, we asked Master Henyo Joey about the title of their new show. He said, “Nag-suggest na nga kami eh, kanya kanya kami ng title! O sabihin sa fans, ‘Pili kayo!’” Tito Sen was also in high spirits, especially that it was all hands on deck on their side as well as TV5’s.

That same day, another major show was being prepared at the TV5 Novaliches studios. It is an original concept by the team that brought us Talentadong Pinoy, but this time around, it’s a game show.

This is also one of the first game shows that will be born here in the country, but will serve as the template for global franchises. The title is under wraps, but the host will be none other than John Arcilla, who is referred to as Heneral.

We were pleasantly blown away by the energy of John. This was a side of him that we had never seen and his energy was off the charts. He was dancing, teaching choreography and giving one liners that clicked with many members of the audience that day.

There was novelty in his presence. I wanted to say, “Move over, Steve Harvey!”

“This has been an answered prayer. I was telling the management that if I were to do a show, I really wanted a game show,” the Volpi Cup winner shared.

Catch it soon after TVJ’s show pilots.

In the drama department, new shows will arrive as well. We do have the ABS-CBN and TV5 co-production, Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin, starring Jane Oineza and JC de Vera, and real-life couple Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao’s Minsan Pa Natin Hagkan Ang Nakaraan, alongside Cesar Montano. Watch out for these soon.

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The original hosts and production staff of "Eat Bulaga" were reunited at the TV5 office in Mandaluyong ahead of their first...
TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Brothers Jon and Bullet Jalosjos, both top TAPE executives, revealed they discovered some "questionable" findings in the expenditures...
Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former "Eat Bulaga" hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola reportedly declined an offer of P2 million each to stay as hosts in...
Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Buboy Villar will not leave the longest-running noontime show after a controversy in the "Ang Pinaka" segment...
'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman both shared their reasons to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie

How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 hour ago
Actor Vin Abrenica is a first-time father after the birth of his daughter Avianna, who is turning two years old.
Pen Medina 'slowly getting stronger' after spine surgery

Pen Medina 'slowly getting stronger' after spine surgery

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
Pen Medina is on the road to recovery after undergoing a surgery last year due to degenerative disc disease (DDD), a spine...
Post-pandemic music: Monochrome, Superego, The Garceaus

Post-pandemic music: Monochrome, Superego, The Garceaus

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 1 hour ago
What has three years of pandemic wrought?
Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement

Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have confirmed they are engaged to be wed after dating for five years.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have parted ways with streaming platform Spotify with whom the couple signed a $20...
