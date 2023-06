Jhong Hilario graduates from college as magna cum laude at 46

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actor Jhong Hilario graduated from college as magna cum laude from Arellano University at the age of 46 years old.

The "It's Showtime" host earned a degree in Political Science.

In his interview with "TV Patrol," Jhong said he dedicated his award to his parents.

"Ito 'yung bayad ko sa utang ko sa mga magulang ko. Lahat ng parents ay gustong makatapos ang mga anak nila and lahat ginagawa nila. Nagtatrabaho sila ng marangal para makapagpa-aral ng mga anak and ito na 'yon," he said.

"Kahit na late na, at the age of 46, buhay pa 'yung parents ko," he added.

Jhong also gave advice to people who wanted to finish school.

"Sa lahat ng gustong makatapos ng pag-aaral, kahit late na katulad ko, mayroon talagang pagkakataon, mayroon talagang paraan para gawin ito kahit busy tayo," he said.

"Time management lang. For me napakaiksi ng buhay para walang gawin e," he added.

