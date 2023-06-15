Disney delays Marvel movies, 'Avatar' sequels in calendar shake-up

MANILA, Philippines — Disney has shifted the calendar release dates of its upcoming blockbuster movies for the next decade, with most delays caused by the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America demanding for better wages and benefits.

Seeing a major delay is the Marvel slate beginning with newly-titled "Captain America: Brave New World" moving two months later to July 2024 therefore pushing "Thunderbolts" to December of that year, in competition with a third "Sonic the Hedgehog" film.

"Blade" has already suffered many delays because of production and creative changes, now compounded by the writers strike, and now moves to February 2025 with "Fantastic Four" following three months later.

As a result the finales of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 6 — "Avengers: Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" — will come out on May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

While Disney or Marvel have yet to fully comment on the issue, a partial reason for delays might be the ongoing assault allegations hounding Jonathan Majors, who protrays new Marvel big baddie Kang the Conqueror.

Another blockbuster franchise affected by the delays is "Avatar" and its three remaining sequels: "Avatar 3" will come out out on December 2025, the fourth film in 2029, and the final entry on 2031.

The first "Avatar" came out in 2009 and it took 13 years for "Avatar: The Way of Water" to hit theaters. Such delays, however, will allow the post-production teams to further improve the gorgeous visual effects of the films.

The calendar shake-up, nonetheless, churned out some positive things, including an earlier release for "Deadpool 3" on May 2024 (replacing the original date of "Captain America: Brave New World") rather than November that year, meaning it will go up against "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

The live-action remake of "Moana" has been dated for June 2025 while an untitled "Star Wars" movie is set to release on December 2026. Two other "Star Wars" have been dated for May 2026 and December 2027.

Meanwhile, a new "Alien" movie by horror director Fede Alvarez and produced by Ridley Scott will come out in August 2024.

