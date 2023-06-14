Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' â€” Cristy Fermin

^

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 12:50pm
Comedians Wally Bayola and Jose Manalo
MANILA, Philippines — Former "Eat Bulaga" hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola reportedly declined an offer of P2 million each to stay as hosts in the longest-running noontime show on GMA Network.

According to veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin, the duo was offered to stay and not to join Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. 

“May tumawag po kay Jose at Wally na huwag sumama sa Tito, Vic at Joey. At agaran daw po, padadalhan sila ng tsekeng tig-P2 million,” she said.

“Hindi po nila pinatulan ‘yung two million pesos… at iyon na nga po isang grupo ang Dabarkads sumama sa Tito, Vic at Joey,” she added.

The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that they would be parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

Hosts Jose, Wally, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Ryan Agoncillo filed their resignations dated May 31, 2023, addressed to TAPE's Romeo Jalosjos Jr., as seen on Pauleen Luna's Instagram Stories. 

"Dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE Inc. simula ngayong araw," the letter read. 

Cristy also revealed last month that Jose and Wally's salaries in the noontime show were also delayed. 

"'Isang source po ang nagsabi sa amin na 'yun po pala 'yung panahon na pati po pala na pati sila ay delayed ang kanilang sweldo sa 'Eat Bulaga'," she said.

"Napakabait ng dalawang ito. Wala ngang maririnig, walang reklamo. Nasu-show. Bigay na bigay ang isang daang porsiyento, hindi pala sila sumisweldo," she added. — Video from Showbiz Now Na YouTube channel

'TVJ impossible to replace' — TAPE's Bullet, Jon Jalosjos on 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

