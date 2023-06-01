^

Entertainment

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 4:50pm
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation
In this file photo, the hosts of the longest running noon time show "Eat Bulaga" are seen having a good time.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that they would be parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

Hosts Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola and Ryan Agoncillo filed their resignations dated May 31, 2023, addressed to Romeo Jalosjos Jr. as seen on Pauleen Luna's Instagram Stories. 

"Dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE Inc. simula ngayong araw," the letter read. 

Tito, Vic and Joey announced yesterday that they were leaving the show's production company. 

"Hindi na namin iisahin ang laman ng aming puso at damdamin. Ang hangad lang namin ay makapagtrabaho ng mapayapa, walang maaagrabyado, at may respeto sa bawat isa," Vic said. 

"Karangalan namin na kami'y nakapaghatid ng tuwa't saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo at naging bahagi ng buhay ninyo. Marami-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, hanggang sa muli, saan man kami dalhin ng tadhana, tuloy ang isang libo't isang tuwa," ended Vic, raising his fist as his brother, Tito, followed suit.

RELATED: Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source
 

EAT BULAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I adore her with all my heart': Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira Dela Torre rumored romance

'I adore her with all my heart': Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira Dela Torre rumored romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Zack Tabudlo broke his silence over the romance rumors surrounding him and fellow singer Moira Dela Torre. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 6, 2023 - 11:09am
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis reacted to the engagement of his former partner LJ Reyes. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270715
            [Title] => Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids
            [Summary] => Actress Claudine Barretto thanked her former brother-in-law, Dennis Padilla, for loving her children. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 18:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/11/04/claudine2019-02-2500-24-20_2019-11-04_12-10-54709_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270733
            [Title] => 'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
            [Summary] => Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts from the production company.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 17:42:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/s4-12023-04-1301-02-34_2023-06-01_00-45-09313_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270710
            [Title] => More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way â€” producers
            [Summary] => "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly, neighborhood superhero.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 16:18:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/spider-man-across-spider-verse_2023-05-31_23-31-3779_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270704
            [Title] => 'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos
            [Summary] => Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:56:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/11/21/paolo-yen_2022-11-21_16-35-44771_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270703
            [Title] => 'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting
            [Summary] => Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite Margot Robbie as the titular character.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/06/16/ryan-gosling-ken-barbie_2022-06-16_11-30-55130_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 minutes ago
Actress Claudine Barretto thanked her former brother-in-law, Dennis Padilla, for loving her children.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts...
Entertainment
fbtw
More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way &mdash; producers

More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way — producers

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with