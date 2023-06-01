Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

In this file photo, the hosts of the longest running noon time show "Eat Bulaga" are seen having a good time.

MANILA, Philippines — The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that they would be parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

Hosts Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola and Ryan Agoncillo filed their resignations dated May 31, 2023, addressed to Romeo Jalosjos Jr. as seen on Pauleen Luna's Instagram Stories.

"Dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE Inc. simula ngayong araw," the letter read.

Tito, Vic and Joey announced yesterday that they were leaving the show's production company.

Exodus.



From Pauline Luna's IG pic.twitter.com/yQfIlC89MW — Jan Milo Severo (@JMilSev) June 1, 2023

"Hindi na namin iisahin ang laman ng aming puso at damdamin. Ang hangad lang namin ay makapagtrabaho ng mapayapa, walang maaagrabyado, at may respeto sa bawat isa," Vic said.

"Karangalan namin na kami'y nakapaghatid ng tuwa't saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo at naging bahagi ng buhay ninyo. Marami-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, hanggang sa muli, saan man kami dalhin ng tadhana, tuloy ang isang libo't isang tuwa," ended Vic, raising his fist as his brother, Tito, followed suit.

RELATED: Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

