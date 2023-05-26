'Okay naman kami': Joshua Garcia willing to work with ex Julia Barretto again

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that he is willing to work again with ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto.

In his interview with Boy Abunda on GMA-7's "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Joshua said that he and Julia are still friends.

"Okay naman kami, Tito Boy," he said.

“But are you willing to work with Julia in the future?” Boy asked.

“Yes, sinasabi ko sa mga bossing namin 'yun,” Joshua answered.

Joshua is teamed up with Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia in the upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart."

Gabbi earlier said that she gave a heads-up to her friend Julia that she will be working with Joshua.

"When the project was mentioned to me, I called [Julia]. I also called her before I left for Europe," she said.

"Not for anything, siguro values ko lang din as a woman and as a friend. I called her in respect. Delicadeza lang for me," she added.

Gabbi said that she and Julia just laughed their heads off.

"Natawa pa nga siya. 'Oh my God, Gabbi, you don't have to call me,' sabi niya sa'kin. 'You don't have to call me. You don't have to even tell me. Just go'," she said.

"'Hindi wala lang,' sabi ko. 'I just wanted to let you know para walang gulatan. That's it'," she added. — Video from GMA Netrwork YouTube channel

