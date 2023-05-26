^

Entertainment

'Okay naman kami': Joshua Garcia willing to work with ex Julia Barretto again

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 10:34am
'Okay naman kami': Joshua Garcia willing to work with ex Julia Barretto again
JoshLia: Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that he is willing to work again with ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto. 

In his interview with Boy Abunda on GMA-7's "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Joshua said that he and Julia are still friends. 

"Okay naman kami, Tito Boy," he said. 

“But are you willing to work with Julia in the future?” Boy asked.

“Yes, sinasabi ko sa mga bossing namin 'yun,” Joshua answered. 

Joshua is teamed up with Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia in the upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart."

Gabbi earlier said that she gave a heads-up to her friend Julia that she will be working with Joshua.

"When the project was mentioned to me, I called [Julia]. I also called her before I left for Europe," she said. 

"Not for anything, siguro values ko lang din as a woman and as a friend. I called her in respect. Delicadeza lang for me," she added. 

Gabbi said that she and Julia just laughed their heads off. 

"Natawa pa nga siya. 'Oh my God, Gabbi, you don't have to call me,' sabi niya sa'kin. 'You don't have to call me. You don't have to even tell me. Just go'," she said. 

"'Hindi wala lang,' sabi ko. 'I just wanted to let you know para walang gulatan. That's it'," she added. — Video from GMA Netrwork YouTube channel

RELATED: Gabbi Garcia shares Julia Barretto's reaction to Gabbi's team up with Julia's ex Joshua Garcia

JOSHUA GARCIA

JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Such is the power of Kris Aquino as she was able to tap a friend to help her rumored boyfriend Mark Leviste's son's campaign...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karen Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

Karen Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Broadcasters and journalists that hosted shows on DZMM TeleRadyo have shared their initial reactions to ABS-CBN confirming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Scarlett Johansson says 'intense' in Wes Anderson world

Scarlett Johansson says 'intense' in Wes Anderson world

By Fran Blandy | 23 hours ago
Wes Anderson's style is so unique it has spawned its own trend of people filming scenes from their lives on TikTok as if they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair

Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
The search is on for kid influencers with soft, smooth, and shiny hair.
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibinis give sneak peek of what to expect on finals night

Binibinis give sneak peek of what to expect on finals night

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Just last week, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Incorporated  conducted its pre-pageant activities and preliminaries...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

By Ricky Lo | February 9, 2018 - 12:00am
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Anthony back from nightmare

Mark Anthony back from nightmare

By Ricky Lo | January 27, 2018 - 12:00am
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

By Ricky Lo | January 25, 2018 - 12:00am
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;

Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’

December 5, 2017 - 4:00am
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Entertainment
fbtw
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

By Ricky Lo | November 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricar ready for Sky

Maricar ready for Sky

By Ricky Lo | July 17, 2017 - 4:00pm
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with