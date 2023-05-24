Gabbi Garcia shares Julia Barretto's reaction to Gabbi's team up with Julia's ex Joshua Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia revealed that she called her friend Julia Barretto to give her a heads-up that she will be working with Joshua Garcia.

In her interview with Boy Abunda in GMA-7's "Fast Talk," Gabbi said she didn't ask permission from Julia but just told her about it for decency.

"When the project was mentioned to me, I called [Julia]. I also called her before I left for Europe," she said.

"Not for anything, siguro values ko lang din as a woman and as a friend. I called her in respect. Delicadeza lang for me," she added.

Gabbi said that Julia just laughed off her heads up.

"Natawa pa nga siya. 'Oh my God, Gabbi, you don't have to call me,' sabi niya sa'kin. 'You don't have to call me. You don't have to even tell me. Just go'," she said.

"'Hindi wala lang,' sabi ko. 'I just wanted to let you know para walang gulatan. That's it'," she added.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last February, Gabbi said she and Joshua are already friends so they are comfortable to work with each other.

“Actually before pa kaming magka-work for ‘Unbreak My Heart,’ matagal na kaming nagkakasama sa mga private get together ng friends. Matagal na kaming magkakilala ni Josh. We hangout a couple of times na rin kaya when we found out na we’re working together, komportable at kampante na rin kami,” she said.

“No'ng nagkausap kami, ang unang tinanong ko sa kanya kung kumusta. Happy kami pareho na magka-work kami kasi magkakilala na kami tsaka konting effort na lang, kumbaga sa getting to know stage kasi komportable na kami sa isa’t isa,” she added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

