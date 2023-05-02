^

David Chua, Devon Seron unfollow each other on Instagram; David spotted with Meg Imperial

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 8:24am
David Chua and Devon Seron
MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that rumored couple David Chua and Devon Seron unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It can also be seen in their respective Instagram accounts that they deleted each other's photos. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com via Facebook Messenger, David said there is a little bit of misunderstanding between them.

"It's a very petty issue. Meron lang kaming konting tampuhan, which I think is very normal in any relationship, right? I think we're both mature enough to realize our limits and know if our feelings are justified for the current state of our 'friendship'," David said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

David and Devon starred in the Net25 sitcom "Good Will." He said that he's willing to work again with Devon in time.

"In time, I'm sure we can sort things out and just laugh about how trivial our issues are and buckle down to working together again," he said. 

David, however, chose not to answer questions about Meg Imperial. The two were spotted recently getting cozy on a beach. 

Last month, David is non-committal with the rumored romance between him and Devon, but admitted that they are in the "getting-to-know-each-other" stage. 

“Devon is a great girl. Hardworking. Down to earth. Mabait. Mapagmahal sa magulang. Maganda pa. What’s not there to like?” he said. 

“Pareho kaming seryoso pagdating sa relasyon. Dahan-dahan lang. Yes, we are getting to know each other more,” he added.

RELATED'We are getting to know each other more': David Chua on rumored romance with Devon Seron

