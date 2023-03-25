^

'We are getting to know each other more': David Chua on rumored romance with Devon Seron

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 9:15am
David Chua and Devon Seron
David Chua via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — David Chua is non-committal with the rumored romance between him and co-star Devon Seron but admitted that they are in the "getting-to-know-each-other" stage. 

In a report by Pep.ph, David said they are taking their relationship one step at a time. 

“Devon is a great girl. Hardworking. Down to earth. Mabait. Mapagmahal sa magulang. Maganda pa. What’s not there to like?” he said. 

“Pareho kaming seryoso pagdating sa relasyon. Dahan-dahan lang. Yes, we are getting to know each other more,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DAVID CHUA (@daviduychua)

David and Devon were spotted at the 1st Net25 Golf Cup, held last Monday, at the Alabang Country Club.

The rumored couple, who also star in the Net25 sitcom "Good Will," were among other celebrity guests, including former Manila mayor Isko Moreno, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Derek Ramsay, Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Aga Muhlach, Alex Santos, Randy Santiago, Epy Quizon, Eric Quizon, Vandolph, Ara Mina, Pia Guanio, Ali Sotto, Anthony Suntay, Vince Hizon and his wife Patricia Bermudez-Hizon. Also present were Net25 president Caesar Vallejos, Wilma Galvante, Atty. Dimple Nazal and a host of other Net25 officials and employees.

The inaugural tourney was a bonding opportunity for majority of the network’s roster of stars. Big prizes, such as a brand new car and golf carts/paraphernalia, were among the top prizes for the major winners.

RELATED:Devon Seron, David Chua recreate iconic 'Goblin' scene

