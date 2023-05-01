^

Entertainment

Showbiz exec’s tips to beautify your living space

The Philippine Star
May 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Showbiz execâs tips to beautify your living space
The living room, which features a painting by Ted Penaflor, reminds everyone to embrace life, be open to all and welcome new adventures.

“M.E.” is a showbiz marketing executive who shall not be named in this piece. He is a good friend whose condo bachelor’s pad is a favorite go-to place for other close friends and colleagues, who have repeatedly gathered there for get-togethers. Pre-pandemic, M.E. hosted regular lunches and dinner parties in his home until COVID-19 put the brakes on everyone’s social activities.

Early last year, when lockdowns began to ease and the world slowly moved towards the new normal, M.E. began thinking about refurbishing his bachelor’s pad. After all, it had been almost 15 years since its last major renovation.

The first step in the undertaking was meeting with his contractor and design team, Golden Eight Design and Construct, which is owned by his nephew. His non-negotiables were simple: more storage space and clean, sleek lines. His color palette was to be various shades of white to bring in more light for the plants and to make his home feel cleaner and more relaxed. According to him, the shades-of-white palette also showcases art and display items very well.

A simplified reading nook with painting by Sanso.

The project took six months, which meant he had to move out of his unit and rent a smaller one in the same building while the work was ongoing.

But the wait was well worth it. When I finally saw the finished result days ago, I was in awe of how much more beautiful his home had become.

I asked M.E. to share tips for those who are planning a major renovation or beautification of their living spaces, and he was happy to oblige as long as I didn’t identify him. And so, here are some of M.E.’s do’s and don’ts for those who may renovate their condo units, as well as other words of wisdom about condo living:

When you move to a temporary place while your condo is being renovated, take advantage of the time to purge all the “junk” you have accumulated through the years. Simplify and be clutter-free so you have less things to clean and are left only with your most cherished possessions. As he repeatedly said, “You must snuff out sentimental feelings when purging.”

Don’t fill all your walls or cabinets or display areas with knickknacks and collectibles. Displays work best in threes or fives at most, and never display an even number of items.

Recycle, reupholster and refurbish what you can to save money and to preserve the memories associated with those objects.

A pseudo mid-century attempt in the bedroom, his sanctuary.

Though shopping online for furniture is very convenient, he advises against this. “Go out and touch it, sit on it, feel it and make sure it matches your lifestyle,” he offered. “Online stuff tends to be either expensive or absurdly cheap, so it is best to see and touch anything you’re interested in purchasing.”

In choosing a color for your pad, select one that you can live with for at least five years and match it with one that you can replace through accents and accessories.

Even though M.E. lives alone in a 200-square-meter unit, he has developed a system to keep his pad clean and tidy without any household help. In fact, he has learned to do his own laundry after purchasing a washing machine and dryer. Prior to the renovation, he sent his clothes to the cleaners until he realized that he was losing items of clothing every time he collected the clothes! For him, the best cleaning tip is CLAYGO — clean as you go.

M.E. also recommends setting a weekly schedule for how much to clean and what to clean, and to just do it. He emphasizes that cleaning one’s home is excellent exercise as well!

For M.E., condominium living is best for those who live alone, since the fees cover maintenance work that one would otherwise have to worry about if he/she had a house.

Based on how exquisitely his renovations turned out, I’m certainly inclined to believe everything he advises!

MARKETING

PAINTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Yam Concepcion looked like a kid that was handed her favorite candy in her YouTube vlog, where she showed how she and her...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Yam Concepcion looked like a kid that was handed her favorite candy in her YouTube vlog, where she showed how she and her...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Yam Concepcion looked like a kid that was handed her favorite candy in her YouTube vlog, where she showed how she and her...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Ituloy natin kahit &lsquo;di kami sumusweldo&rsquo;: Tito Sotto recalls &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; history with Romeo Jalosjos&nbsp;

‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Tito Sotto shared “Eat Bulaga’s” history and how former Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos got...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

3 days ago
Dennis Uy-led Dito Telecommunity Corp. bared plans it would be expanding into the postpaid and enterprise segments to send...
Entertainment
fbtw
Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1

Globe sees illegal website blocks increase in Q1

4 days ago
Globe said the number of online gambling, smishing, and phishing sites that they blocked soared 41.3% year-on-year in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
SIM Registration available via GCash app; deadline to register extended for 90 days
Sponsored

SIM Registration available via GCash app; deadline to register extended for 90 days

4 days ago
As government extends the deadline for SIM registration, Globe and TM subscribers may now register their SIMs on the GCash...
Entertainment
fbtw
DICT mulls cutting services for users who don&rsquo;t register SIMs within extension period

DICT mulls cutting services for users who don’t register SIMs within extension period

By Xave Gregorio | 5 days ago
The SIM Registration Act does not say that the government or telecommunications companies can suspend mobile services of unregistered...
Entertainment
fbtw
SIM registration deadline extended for 90 days amid telcos&rsquo; appeal

SIM registration deadline extended for 90 days amid telcos’ appeal

By Xave Gregorio | 5 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved Tuesday the 90-day extension of the deadline for SIM registration, Information and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marcos, DICT to discuss SIM registration extension

Marcos, DICT to discuss SIM registration extension

By Xave Gregorio | 5 days ago
Communications and Information Technology Secretary Ivan Uy he will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with