Sheryn Regis' daughter comes out as bisexual like her mom

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 11:54am
Sheryn Regis with her daughter Sweety
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Sheryn Regis' daughter Sweety Echiverri has also came out as bisexual like her mom.

In a recent "Magandang Buhay" episode, Sweety opened up about her sexuality in a video message to her mom. 

"Ang initial reaction ko po when my mom came out, at first I was very surprised kasi my mom never really showed a sign that she was in a closet. And around that time I was also confused about my sexuality and my self-identity. I was a young teenager when she first came out to me. Since then when my mom came out to me, I actually had the guts and comfort to come out to her and my dad as bisexual," Sweety said.

"I am so proud of how supportive and how amazing and how representative you are of the LGBTQ community. And good luck to you and your future concerts," she added. 

According to Sheryn, her former husband also accepts their daughter's sexuality. 

"Pinag-uusapan din namin whatever Sweety decides, prefers kung ano ang gender preference niya, in-accept namin," Regis said.

"Kasi we accepted her, I accepted her and now she accepted me for being who I am but mommy pa rin ako," she added.

It can be recalled that Sheryn went public about her being a lesbian last 2021. She is now in a relationship with entrepreneur Mel de Guia.

Meanwhile, Sheryn with lead vocalist of ALIW Awards’ Hall of Fame Recipient pop group REtroSPECT JMRTN released an original dance song titled “Respeto”- composed, and produced by J Martin Castro and Miguel Cortes, with song arrangement by MJ Magno under JARO Productions USA and Godspeed Music label.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheryn Regis (@sherynregis)

The song is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Sound Cloud, and Tidal starting last April 21 and released through Star Music.

Dubbed as “The Song of Our Generation,” the single has a contagious dance beat with lyrics that strongly instill “respect” as the core element of “unity” among people with diverse cultural, religious beliefs, social statuses, sexual orientation, and other demographic differences.

“Respeto” is the first-time collaboration of JMRTN and Sheryn and on its official music video, both personal partners of JMRTN and Sheryn played cameo roles as themselves, together with other social media influencers and members of the LGBTQIA community. The official music video of the song is now streaming on the official ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube Channel. — Video from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

