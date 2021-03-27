CHINESE NEW YEAR
Sheryn Regis reacts to 'Queen of Prepositions' moniker
Singer Sheryn Regis
Shery Regis via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 12:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sheryn Regis reacted to the “Queen of Prepositions” moniker given by social media users. 

In a virtual media conference for his new single “Tulad ng Dati,” Philstar.com asked the singer about her moniker because of her hit song “Come On In Out of the Rain.”

“Some people really call me Santa Sheryn or Saint Sheryn Regis because of the song ‘Come On In Out of the Rain’ because of the prepositions used for the song,” Sheryn said. 

“I am not a composer but then dinirekta lang sa 'kin 'yung title na ‘Queen of Prepositions’ just because of the song. Kasi litong-lito sila kung ano ba't talaga ang uunahin sa ‘Come On In Out of the Rain,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheryn Regis (@sherynregis)

Sheryn said she just do her version of the song originally by American singer Wendy Moten. 

“Ginawa ko na lang na version ko dito since after the ‘Star in a Million’ competition, naging No. 1 siya sa chart natin dito sa radyo at nabigyan ko naman ng justice konti 'yung song. At mas nalaman at nakilala siya rito ng mga Pinoy,” she said. 

Sheryn records the pain of being ghosted in “Tulad ng Dati,” her homecoming Kapamilya single to be released under ABS-CBN’s premier record label Star Music.

The song ponders on one’s experience of rejection and trying to find answers after she is left hanging on to the feelings without apparent warning.

“This is my first original song after 10 years that I’ve been away from the Philippines. Ito ang kantang maraming makaka-relate kasi maraming nakaka-relate sa ghosting at sa sakit ng pagmamahal,” Sheryn said.

