Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 7:47pm
International pop star Aaron Carter in 2018.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines  — The cause of death of Aaron Carter has been revealed by a medical examiner-coroner, five months after the singer was found dead in his home.

An autopsy report showed that Aaron's death was accident caused by drowning and the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam (a generic form of Xanax).

As explained in the report, difluoroethane is a gas commonly used in air spray cleaners for electronic devices which can induce feelings of euphoria if inhaled while alprazolam can have depressant effects causing drowsiness and sedation.

Aaron was found incapacitated in his bathtub last November 5, and as a result of the two became submerged, was unable to breath, and "ultimately led to his death." He was 34 years old when he passed.

The singer, younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was open with his struggle with substance abuse and even underwent rehabilitation in an effort to regain custody of his infant son Prince.

RELATED: Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 — TMZ

"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick said of his Aaron's passing.

Nick has since launched a mental health fund in his brother's memory, while tributes came from peers such as ex Hilary Duff, Christy Carlson Romano and Melissa Joan Hart.

Controversy erupted at the 2023 Grammy Awards when Aaron was not featured in the In Memoriam feature.

Aaron rose to fame as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys and for his initial albums "Aaron Carter," "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," "Oh Aaron," and "Another Earthquake!"

RELATED: 'I love you baby brother': Nick Carter pens emotional tribute for Aaron Carter

