Karla Estrada doesn't mind if Daniel Padilla marries ahead of her

Karla Estrada is set to host the latest iteration of TV5's popular show "Face 2 Face," premiering on May 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Karla Estrada revealed that she’s ready to become a grandmother for her son Daniel Padilla and Daniel's long-time girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo’s baby.

“I’m so ready, anytime, na maging lola,” Karla said in an interview with the media after the press conference of her upcoming TV5 show “Face 2 Face.”

Karla said that she knows that Daniel is now ready to tie the knot with Kathryn.

“Oo naman kasi ang mga anak ko naman, 'pag ikaw yung nanay lalo, hands-on. Lumaki sa’yo alam mo talaga,” she said.

“Pero at the end of the day, sila talaga ang magdedesisyon no'n. Kung ano mga gusto nilang mangyari sa buhay nila,” she added.

When asked if Daniel told her marriage plan, Karla said, “Oo naman.”

Karla also said that she wanted the long-time couple to have plenty of kids.

“Sanay kami na maraming pamilya kaya mas madami mas masaya,” she said.

She doesn’t mind if Daniel would marry ahead of her.

“Mas importante ang love life nila kaysa sa akin,” she said.

The Mariteses of the Philippines will surely have their fill of daily gossips and juicy controversies as TV5 brings back one of its well-loved and highly anticipated legacy programs, “Face 2 Face,” showcasing the “barangay hall on air” once again when it premieres this May 1 on TV5 and on One PH, available on Cignal Ch. 1, SatLite Ch. 1, and Cignal Play.

Evolving with the changing times, this 2023 reboot of "Face 2 Face" presents the new duo of Karla and Alex Calleja as hosts and mediators in resolving the heated rivalries of the show’s guests and diffusing the escalating tension in each episode.

“Face 2 Face” gives a fresh take on the popular talk show’s format with its new mantra, “Isyu ay harapin, huwag palakihin” as it features real people with real problems and finds the best possible resolution to their conflicts.

Ready to help resolve these issues are the show’s resident Trio Tagapayo – “Dr. Love” Bro. Jun Banaag representing the clergy, Atty. Lorna Kapunan giving legal advice, and Dr. Camille Garcia sharing her perspectives as a psychologist.

With Karla’s motherly compassion and Alex’s quick wit, they make an interesting tandem whose teamwork can help diffuse tension in the studio. It will definitely be worth seeing them in action as the new hosts of “Face 2 Face.”

Indulge your guilty pleasure of being a Marites and be in on what’s going to be the latest talk of the town as “Face 2 Face” returns on May 1. Catch its daily episodes from Monday to Friday at 11:00 AM on TV5, and 8:00 PM on One PH, available on Cignal Ch. 1, SatLite Ch. 1, and Cignal Play. For further details and updates, visit the official social media pages of TV5.

