^

Entertainment

Karla Estrada doesn't mind if Daniel Padilla marries ahead of her

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 2:34pm
Karla Estrada doesn't mind if Daniel Padilla marries ahead of her
Karla Estrada is set to host the latest iteration of TV5's popular show "Face 2 Face," premiering on May 1, 2023.
TV5

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Karla Estrada revealed that she’s ready to become a grandmother for her son Daniel Padilla and Daniel's long-time girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo’s baby. 

“I’m so ready, anytime, na maging lola,” Karla said in an interview with the media after the press conference of her upcoming TV5 show “Face 2 Face.”

Karla said that she knows that Daniel is now ready to tie the knot with Kathryn. 

“Oo naman kasi ang mga anak ko naman, 'pag ikaw yung nanay lalo, hands-on. Lumaki sa’yo alam mo talaga,” she said. 

“Pero at the end of the day, sila talaga ang magdedesisyon no'n. Kung ano mga gusto nilang mangyari sa buhay nila,” she added.  

When asked if Daniel told her marriage plan, Karla said, “Oo naman.”

Karla also said that she wanted the long-time couple to have plenty of kids. 

“Sanay kami na maraming pamilya kaya mas madami mas masaya,” she said. 

She doesn’t mind if Daniel would marry ahead of her. 

“Mas importante ang love life nila kaysa sa akin,” she said. 

The Mariteses of the Philippines will surely have their fill of daily gossips and juicy controversies as TV5 brings back one of its well-loved and highly anticipated legacy programs, “Face 2 Face,” showcasing the “barangay hall on air” once again when it premieres this May 1 on TV5 and on One PH, available on Cignal Ch. 1, SatLite Ch. 1, and Cignal Play.

Evolving with the changing times, this 2023 reboot of "Face 2 Face" presents the new duo of Karla and Alex Calleja as hosts and mediators in resolving the heated rivalries of the show’s guests and diffusing the escalating tension in each episode. 

“Face 2 Face” gives a fresh take on the popular talk show’s format with its new mantra, “Isyu ay harapin, huwag palakihin” as it features real people with real problems and finds the best possible resolution to their conflicts. 

Ready to help resolve these issues are the show’s resident Trio Tagapayo – “Dr. Love” Bro. Jun Banaag representing the clergy, Atty. Lorna Kapunan giving legal advice, and Dr. Camille Garcia sharing her perspectives as a psychologist. 

With Karla’s motherly compassion and Alex’s quick wit, they make an interesting tandem whose teamwork can help diffuse tension in the studio. It will definitely be worth seeing them in action as the new hosts of “Face 2 Face.”

Indulge your guilty pleasure of being a Marites and be in on what’s going to be the latest talk of the town as “Face 2 Face” returns on May 1. Catch its daily episodes from Monday to Friday at 11:00 AM on TV5, and 8:00 PM on One PH, available on Cignal Ch. 1, SatLite Ch. 1, and Cignal Play. For further details and updates, visit the official social media pages of TV5. 

RELATEDKarla Estrada back on TV as 'Face 2 Face' host

DANIEL PADILLA

KARLA ESTRADA

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kris Aquino thanks 'special people' for 'improving' health condition

Kris Aquino thanks 'special people' for 'improving' health condition

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino penned a gratitude post for her team of doctors as she credited them for her...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Beauty Gonzalez shares husband's reaction to her viral photo
play

WATCH: Beauty Gonzalez shares husband's reaction to her viral photo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Beauty Gonzalez was amused when she was asked about her reaction to her viral "sexy flower" Instagram post. She also revealed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Edu Manzano recalls father&rsquo;s influence on receiving Lasallian Achievement award

Edu Manzano recalls father’s influence on receiving Lasallian Achievement award

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Edu Manzano was named among this year’s Distinguished Lasallian Achievement Awardees at the 8th One La Salle Night of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

3 days ago
Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King...
Entertainment
fbtw
Play explores what men really go through

Play explores what men really go through

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
Now on the performance stage is DickTalk, a play that presents not only hilarious views on the size and shape of the male...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maja Salvador afraid but excited to marry Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez

Maja Salvador afraid but excited to marry Rambo Nuñez

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 minutes ago
Maja Salvador's closest friend in showbiz recently hosted a bachelorette party for her before Maja marries her fiancé...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Julia Montes show 'natural chemistry' for new film

Alden Richards, Julia Montes show 'natural chemistry' for new film

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Julia Montes are teaming up for an upcoming romantic-drama film titled,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel teams up with Swarovski for superhero jewelry, collectibles

Marvel teams up with Swarovski for superhero jewelry, collectibles

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Marvel Comics has teamed up with jewelry company Swarovksi for a brand new collection inspired by five different Marvel superheroes: Spider-Man,...
Entertainment
fbtw
''Di ko na s'ya gagambalain': Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to focus on Batangas constituents

''Di ko na s'ya gagambalain': Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to focus on Batangas constituents

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Despite being grateful for what he has done for her, Kris Aquino asked suitor Mark Leviste to stay focused on his constituents...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre on JaDine, LizQuen, KathNiel competition: 'Hindi ko siya gets'

Nadine Lustre on JaDine, LizQuen, KathNiel competition: 'Hindi ko siya gets'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Nadine Lustre confessed that she was uncomfortable about the supposed "competition" among ABS-CBN's most popular love teams...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with