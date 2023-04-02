Karla Estrada back on TV as 'Face 2 Face' host

Karla Estrada is set to host the latest iteration of TV5's popular show "Face 2 Face," premiering on May 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Karla Estrada takes on the role of mediator with the return of the popular show "Face 2 Face" next month.

TV5 announced that it has tapped the actress-host to be the face of its returning show, previously hosted by Amy Perez and Gelli de Belen.

Stand-up comedian Alex Calleja joins the show, which will premiere on Labor Day, May 1.

Ready na sila samahan kayo na harapin ang mga issues!



Abangan sina Karla Estrada at Alex Calleja sa pagbabalik ng OG TV5 program na ating kinagiliwan! #Face2Face, simula na sa MAY 1!#Face2FaceIsBack pic.twitter.com/8qNUqCBVZA — TV5 (@TV5manila) April 2, 2023

Karla previously co-hosted the morning show "Magandang Buhay" with Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros. She left the show and filed her certificate of candidacy as the third nominee of the Tingog partylist at last year's national elections. Tingog was among the winning 55 partylists at the 2022 elections.

RELATED: Karla Estrada leaves 'Magandang Buhay'