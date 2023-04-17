Anji Salvacion reinvents self in Paraiso

Kapamilya talent Anji Salvacion says her new single, Paraiso, will pave the way for her new image. The single, released under Tarsier Records, is now available in various music streaming platforms

Anji Salvacion is saying goodbye to her sweet, bubbly image for a more sophisticated and alluring look that complemented the sound and feel of her new single titled Paraiso.

“This track will pave the way for new Anji — alluring, jaunty, immaculate,” enthused the Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 grand winner who has become visible on screen as a singer, actress and host.

“I like to explore and experiment with different sounds. So, I believe that Paraiso is the perfect song to introduce the new me,” she added.

Released under Tarsier Records, Paraiso sees Anji creating a sound different from the ballads in her debut EP Kasingkasing Dalampasigan released last year. She is toning down the sound of heartbreak and turning up the volume of happiness and fun.

“I always sing heartbreaking songs. Everybody knows how I love to sing songs that break me. But now, I love to sing songs that really inspire me — my roots, everything about me,” declared the 20-year-old Kapamilya talent.

Composed by US-based Filipina Annie Lennox and produced by Exale, Paraiso can make any listener grooving to its upbeat sound. That’s why, Anji agreed that the song can be a summer anthem.

“When I first heard the song, I felt excited because it’s really empowering and I really love the lyrics of the song,” she offered. “The beat always reminds me of the beach every time I listen to it on my laptop, naka-save na kasi ito even before its release (last April 14).

“It just made me dance, but at the same time, it made me so nervous because I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, the lyrics are so beautiful, the beat — everything was so beautiful,’ and I don’t know if I’m gonna deliver this well or (if I’m) good enough.”

Thus, Anji was elated no end when everything just worked out beautifully. “While we were recording it, I felt like the song made me confident about myself. It made me love myself even more. I just hope everyone will resonate with me when they listen to the song. I want everyone to love themselves even more,” she offered.

Anji admitted to having felt butterflies in her stomach during the first day of the recording sessions with Annie and Exale.

“I was really nervous because it’s my first time working with different people. I used to only work with Sir Rox (Rox Santos, ABS-CBN Music head) and Sir Jo (Jonathan Manalo, ABS-CBN Music creative director). But I was so happy that everybody in Tarsier was so chill and so welcoming, especially Miss Annie, so I felt comfortable right away.”

Asked what she considers as her concept of paradise, Anji replied without batting an eyelash, “Of course, my home(town) Siargao. It has always been a paradise for me and growing up in such a beautiful place with beautiful memories, it’s amazing. I would always choose Siargao and go back to Siargao.”

To recall, Anji was introduced as the Singing Sweetheart of Siargao when she entered PBB house as one of the housemates last year. She couldn’t help but recall her journey after her stint in PBB.

“Unti-unting na nga siyang natupad (pangarap). First, I was able to release my song Dalampasigan, then I felt so blessed when they offered me to do a concert — digital concert. I was so grateful for that.

“This time, my wish to be in a teleserye is also coming true. To be an actress, to be given a chance, the opportunity to act with great, great people, great actors, great talents.”

Anji is also hoping to get international attention through Paraiso “and this is the first step in realizing that dream with Tarsier releasing the song internationally.”

(Paraiso is now available on various digital music platforms. For details, visit Tarsier Records FB page, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.)