^

Entertainment

Anji Salvacion reinvents self in Paraiso

Bot Glorioso - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Anji Salvacion reinvents self in Paraiso
Kapamilya talent Anji Salvacion says her new single, Paraiso, will pave the way for her new image. The single, released under Tarsier Records, is now available in various music streaming platforms

Anji Salvacion is saying goodbye to her sweet, bubbly image for a more sophisticated and alluring look that complemented the sound and feel of her new single titled Paraiso.

“This track will pave the way for new Anji — alluring, jaunty, immaculate,” enthused the Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 grand winner who has become visible on screen as a singer, actress and host.

“I like to explore and experiment with different sounds. So, I believe that Paraiso is the perfect song to introduce the new me,” she added.

Released under Tarsier Records, Paraiso sees Anji creating a sound different from the ballads in her debut EP Kasingkasing Dalampasigan released last year. She is toning down the sound of heartbreak and turning up the volume of happiness and fun.

“I always sing heartbreaking songs. Everybody knows how I love to sing songs that break me. But now, I love to sing songs that really inspire me — my roots, everything about me,” declared the 20-year-old Kapamilya talent.

Composed by US-based Filipina Annie Lennox and produced by Exale, Paraiso can make any listener grooving to its upbeat sound. That’s why, Anji agreed that the song can be a summer anthem.

“When I first heard the song, I felt excited because it’s really empowering and I really love the lyrics of the song,” she offered. “The beat always reminds me of the beach every time I listen to it on my laptop, naka-save na kasi ito even before its release (last April 14).

“It just made me dance, but at the same time, it made me so nervous because I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, the lyrics are so beautiful, the beat — everything was so beautiful,’ and I don’t know if I’m gonna deliver this well or (if I’m) good enough.”

Thus, Anji was elated no end when everything just worked out beautifully. “While we were recording it, I felt like the song made me confident about myself. It made me love myself even more. I just hope everyone will resonate with me when they listen to the song. I want everyone to love themselves even more,” she offered.

Anji admitted to having felt butterflies in her stomach during the first day of the recording sessions with Annie and Exale.

“I was really nervous because it’s my first time working with different people. I used to only work with Sir Rox (Rox Santos, ABS-CBN Music head) and Sir Jo (Jonathan Manalo, ABS-CBN Music creative director). But I was so happy that everybody in Tarsier was so chill and so welcoming, especially Miss Annie, so I felt comfortable right away.”

Asked what she considers as her concept of paradise, Anji replied without batting an eyelash, “Of course, my home(town) Siargao. It has always been a paradise for me and growing up in such a beautiful place with beautiful memories, it’s amazing. I would always choose Siargao and go back to Siargao.”

To recall, Anji was introduced as the Singing Sweetheart of Siargao when she entered PBB house as one of the housemates last year. She couldn’t help but recall her journey after her stint in PBB.

“Unti-unting na nga siyang natupad (pangarap). First, I was able to release my song Dalampasigan, then I felt so blessed when they offered me to do a concert — digital concert. I was so grateful for that.

“This time, my wish to be in a teleserye is also coming true. To be an actress, to be given a chance, the opportunity to act with great, great people, great actors, great talents.”

Anji is also hoping to get international attention through Paraiso “and this is the first step in realizing that dream with Tarsier releasing the song internationally.”

(Paraiso is now available on various digital music platforms. For details, visit Tarsier Records FB page, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.)

ACTRESS

ANJI SALVACION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

1 day ago
Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon will be busy the entire 2023 &nbsp;

Dolly de Leon will be busy the entire 2023  

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
There was hardly any triangle of sadness seen on the forehead of award-winning international actress Dolly de Leon when she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brillante Mendoza explains why Apag has two different endings

Brillante Mendoza explains why Apag has two different endings

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Brillante Mendoza’s summer Metro Manila Film Festival entry Apag has two different endings for its local and overseas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Malou de Guzman engages aspiring actors in &lsquo;In-Urge-Y&rsquo; workshop

Malou de Guzman engages aspiring actors in ‘In-Urge-Y’ workshop

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Malou de Guzman is passionate about acting and teaching.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Edu Manzano recalls father&rsquo;s influence on receiving Lasallian Achievement award

Edu Manzano recalls father’s influence on receiving Lasallian Achievement award

1 hour ago
Edu Manzano was named among this year’s Distinguished Lasallian Achievement Awardees at the 8th One La Salle Night of...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Teacher Diday shares the gift of education with fellow Dumagats

How Teacher Diday shares the gift of education with fellow Dumagats

By Pat-P Daza | 1 hour ago
During the recent long weekend holiday, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lodema dela Cruz Doroteo — more popularly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Singer Ogie Alcasid's "tuyo" business is now sold in Japan.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' no. 1 show on Netflix Philippines, fans petition for worldwide release

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' no. 1 show on Netflix Philippines, fans petition for worldwide release

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
It has again proven its appeal when it surged to the top spot as the most-watched show on Netflix Philippines for two straight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Foxx hospitalized with 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx hospitalized with 'medical complication'

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized with an unspecified medical complication but is in recovery, his family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with