^

Entertainment

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole passes away at 46

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 4:28pm
S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole passes away at 46
Paul Cattermole (left) was a member of the popular '90s English pop group S Club 7 (right).
S Club 7 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died on April 6. He was 46. 

The band announced on social media of Cattermole's passing. The cause of his death was not revealed. 

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," the caption to the accompanying black and white photo of their departed member read. 

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time," their post ended. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S Club 7 (@sclub7)

S Club 7 was a popular '90s seven-member pop group from London, England. The band is comprised of Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens.

The group announced in February that it will embark on a reunion tour in October in Ireland and the United Kingdom. 

"Never Had A Dream Come True," "Say Goodbye" and "Have You Ever" are some of the band's hits. 

RELATED: The sparkling sound of S Club 7

POP MUSIC

S CLUB 7
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Boy Abunda&rsquo;s &lsquo;fast talk&rsquo; segment with Vanessa Hudgens that allegedly irked Paul Soriano
play

WATCH: Boy Abunda’s ‘fast talk’ segment with Vanessa Hudgens that allegedly irked Paul Soriano

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
TV host Boy Abunda’s “fast talk” segment at the end of his hosting of Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marco Benitez: From covering sports to running a university

Marco Benitez: From covering sports to running a university

By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
When he was installed as president of Philippine Women’s University in February of 2020, Marco Alfredo Benitez had to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez loses labor case vs ex-house helpers

Ruffa Gutierrez loses labor case vs ex-house helpers

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that Ruffa Gutierrez lost her case against her former house helpers whom...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gardo Versoza discharged from hospital, to undergo another angioplasty

Gardo Versoza discharged from hospital, to undergo another angioplasty

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Gardo Versoza has been allowed to go home days after surviving a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz says she, daughters didn't get alleged airline VIP treatment

Sunshine Cruz says she, daughters didn't get alleged airline VIP treatment

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz called out a social media user for posting a blind item that made other netizens think that it was her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta celebrates KC Concepcion's 38th birthday

Sharon Cuneta celebrates KC Concepcion's 38th birthday

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Megastar Sharon Cuneta sent a sweet birthday greeting to her eldest daughter KC Concepcion who turned 38 years old yeste...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Blackpink's Jisoo answers frequently searched questions about her

WATCH: Blackpink's Jisoo answers frequently searched questions about her

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Jisoo was the latest celebrity featured on WIRED's Autocomplete Interview series on YouTube, wherein she shared information...
Entertainment
fbtw
Drake's new song features Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West divorce

Drake's new song features Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West divorce

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Drake has apparently fired more shots at his fellow rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after sampling an audio of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jack Black teases 'School of Rock' 20th anniversary reunion

Jack Black teases 'School of Rock' 20th anniversary reunion

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actor-comedian Jack Black has spilled details about the reunion with his "School of Rock" co-stars as the film celebrates...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony

Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in private, star-studded ceremony

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have tied the knot on April 7 in a private ceremony attended by some of Korea's most popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with