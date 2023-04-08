S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole passes away at 46

MANILA, Philippines — S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died on April 6. He was 46.

The band announced on social media of Cattermole's passing. The cause of his death was not revealed.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," the caption to the accompanying black and white photo of their departed member read.

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time," their post ended.

S Club 7 was a popular '90s seven-member pop group from London, England. The band is comprised of Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens.

The group announced in February that it will embark on a reunion tour in October in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

"Never Had A Dream Come True," "Say Goodbye" and "Have You Ever" are some of the band's hits.

RELATED: The sparkling sound of S Club 7