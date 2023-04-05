^

Kyle Echarri's sister Isabella loses battle vs brain tumor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 5:14pm
Kyle Echarri's sister Isabella loses battle vs brain tumor
Singer-actor Kyle Echarri and sister Isabella
Kyle Echarri via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer Kyle Echarri's sister Isabella has passed away after losing her battle against brain tumor. She was 12. 

In his Instagram account, Kyle posted a tribute for his sister Isabella. 

"I love you more than you will ever know ta. You are the most amazing sister anyone could ever ask for," he wrote. 

"I already miss your hugs/kisses for Manong whenever he was sad and your cheers for whenever I was on stage. Now more than anything I’m happy to know that you’re done with the year of fighting something you never deserved… you can finally smile, sing, dance, swim, and EAT again.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kyle Echarri (@kyleecharri)

"And don’t worry I know I didn’t lose my sister… I just got a new angel. I love you ta, Forever," he added. 

It was June last year when Kyle revealed the condition of his sister. 

“My baby sister Bella has been my world since the day she was born," he wrote. 

“Just yesterday I was told by my family that my little girl was diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 2nd and she wanted to hide it from me because she said she didn’t want me to get stressed while I was working. To say it hurts is an understatement,” he added.

