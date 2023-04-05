WATCH: Alden Richards on his love life, 'Eat Bulaga,' shooting 2 movies abroad

MANILA, Philippines — It's a jampacked year for Alden Richards as he returns to "Eat Bulaga" and is set to do a new GMA show and two movies that will be shot abroad.

Alden sat with the press at the sidelines of the first-ever Century Tuna Saving Our Seas Beach and Reef Clean-up Activity last March 25 in Batangas. The initiative aims to raise awareness on the problem and active participation of consumers in mitigating marine pollution.

The actor is an endorser of Century Tuna Superbods.

"Lumuwag nang matindi 'yung schedule ko," he said, referring to the time after his show "Start-Up PH" ended last year.



"Itong first quarter ng 2023 was really about planning and plotting out what's next for me for this year. Second quarter medyo dire-diretso na po eto kasi first with GMA, I'll be having a new hosting show. I'll be doing, for now, there are two confirmed movies that will be shot here and abroad," Alden shared.

He also briefly mentioned "Eat Bulaga," which he had been absent for a time and recently returned as one of the hosts.

"'Yun, kababalik ko lang din po sa 'Eat Bulaga.' So I see to it kahit papano ma-squeeze in ko rin siya kahit gaano po ka-busy 'yung schedule," the actor said.

Alden also said that he has plans for Myriad Corp., the production agency he put up last year. It is the same production company that staged the much-awaited "Eraserheads" reunion concert last December 22.





With such a busy schedule, does the actor have time for love life? He gamely answered the question on being proactive about it.

"That really depends. Actually, ang love naman kasi, it depends on the person, how that person sees what needs to be done. Kung ikaw you're very eager, kung ikaw 'yun 'yung priority mo. Kung eager ka to really find that someone for you and you feel like it's about time na magkaroon ka naman.

"I think maybe bagay sa kanya 'yung question mo, but with other people naman, siyempre may mga tao pa rin na naniniwala sa right timing. Hindi mo kailangan ipilit kasi minsan 'yung mga bagay na pinipilit 'yun 'yung hindi natutupad e," said Alden. — Video by Philstar.com/Kathleen Llemit

