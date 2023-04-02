Voltes V: Legacy stars share the best summer of their lives

It’s that time of the year again where most people are getting ready for their vacations at the beach, in the mountains, or simply staying at home.

To get some fun ideas for Summer 2023, the lead stars of GMA Network’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular anime series Voltes V: Legacy shared their best experiences and plans for this exciting season.

Kapuso Ultimate Heartthrob Miguel Tanfelix, who plays the role of Steve Armstrong, reminisced about his “me time” in Japan years ago. According to him, “It was an experience that I won’t forget. I went by myself and I just googled everything. I was just 19 then, but ang saya ‘nung experience talaga exploring a place at such a young age. Luckily, I had my camera and got to document everything I did and was able to share it through my vlog.”

Meanwhile, Ysabel Ortega, also known as Jamie Robinson in the series, shared that the best summer of her life happened in Florida. “We spent two whole weeks in Disney World and Universal Studios when I was 7. Naaalala ko that I used to dress up as a different princess character every single day of that trip,” she said.

For Matt Lozano who plays Big Bert, one of his memorable outings was in 2013. “Ang pinakamasayang summer para sa akin ay ‘yung unang beses akong nakasakay ng airplane with my friends papuntang Boracay.”

Miguel Tanfelix

On the other hand, Radson Flores a.k.a. Mark Gordon in Voltes V: Legacy, recounted his most fulfilling and unique summer in 2019. He said, “That was the time I graduated college which was a milestone for me. And that was also the time I was picked as a contestant for Starstruck Season 7. I had a lot of amazing summers but this was the best because a lot happened in a span of two months.”

GMA’s very own Little Jon Armstrong, Raphael Landicho, highlighted their fun family trip in 2018. “The best summer of my life was the summer of 2018 when we were in Boracay. Complete po kami ng family kaya sobrang the best po talaga siya for me. I spent time bonding with my family, ate delicious food, and had unforgettable experiences po,” he said.

And now, the Sparkle stars are already planning their next summer escapades to enjoy and beat the heat with their loved ones.

“One thing I miss doing is mountain climbing/hiking. For sure, I’ll include it in my summer plans this year. Also, I miss traveling outside the country during the pandemic so maybe it’s time to treat myself to a nice vacation somewhere where I can spend some fun time alone or with some friends,” Miguel revealed.

“Hopefully this year, I get to visit Korea with my family. But ang dream summer vacation ko in the future is skiing on a mountain during winter time because never pa po akong naka-experience ng snow,” Ysabel added.

Matt also visualized his ideal summer adventure, saying: “Pangarap kong magkaroon ng motor at makalibot with friends sa iba’t ibang lugar. ‘Yung tipong kung saan na lang abutan sabay magka-camping kami. This year, my family and I are planning to go to Zambales for a beach trip!”

Moreover, Radson dreams of spending a family vacation in Hawaii someday. But for now, he said, “This summer, I plan on doing my best to promote our upcoming show, Voltes V: Legacy, because it’s about to premiere soon this 2023.”

Lastly, Raphael is yet to have another beach trip this year. He said, “We plan to go to El Nido, Palawan for a one week vacation. I have always wanted to explore different beaches po kasi. But soon, I would also like to explore Canada para makasama ko po ang grandma ko.”

Radson Flores

Summer is indeed a good reason to visit different places, learn new things, and create core memories with yourself, your family, and your friends.

And this season is about to get better and more thrilling as GMA Network’s biggest series of 2023 — Voltes V: Legacy — finally makes its much-awaited premiere on the small screen in May.

But before landing on primetime TV, the sneak peek of the live-action series Voltes V Legacy: The Cinematic Experience will exclusively be shown in SM Cinemas from April 19 to 25.

Raphael Landicho