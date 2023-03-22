'Start of something beautiful': James Reid on rumored romance with Issa Pressman

MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid clarified that past rumors alleging that Issa Pressman was the reason behind his breakup with Nadine Lustre were just that — rumors.

James, however, gave a hint that he’s happy with his relationship with Issa today.

“I’m only gonna say this once. The past rumors about Issa are just that, rumors,” James wrote on his Instagram story.

James also said that he’s happiest he’s ever been today.

“I usually NEVER address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful. And I’m not gonna let anyone take that from me,” he said.

“All you need to know from me is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he added.

Issa’s sister Yassi Pressman, however, posted a cryptic post on her Twitter account. Social media users believed that Yassi was trying to defend her younger sister.

just don’t agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt other people.

lets stop being only opinionated,

but try harder to be educated with facts.

‘cause if the words you threw around were tattooed on you, would you walk around proud ????????

samesame #thinkbeforeyouclick — Yassi Pressman (@Yassizzle) March 18, 2023

“Just don’t agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt other people. Let’s stop being only opinionated, but try harder to be educated with facts. ‘Cause if the words you threw around were tattooed on you, would you walk around proud,” Yassi wrote.

RELATED: Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors