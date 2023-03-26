David Licauco remains humble amid newfound fame

David Licauco, who is currently single, shared the qualities that he is looking for in a potential partner and said that he plans to get married within five years.

“I see myself probably getting married in five years and have my family. So right now, I’m really working on myself for my future. I work hard every day,” stated the 27-year-old actor.

When asked if he would go out with his Maria Clara at Ibarra onscreen partner Barbie Forteza, if she were single, he answered, “Well, she checks all the boxes. She’s smart, she’s pretty and she knows what she wants and she goes after it and that’s what I’m looking for in a girl.”

He is looking for someone who is a “confident and passionate” woman, he added.

The “Pambansang Ginoo” said he “respects” his relationship with Barbie even if they are not together in real life. “But sa mga nagsasabi (fans), it just means that what we are doing in the show is effective. Barbie is such a gem, she’s very nice, she’s goal-oriented, maganda and matalino, that’s why I have so much respect for her. But perhaps on a personal level, it’s just probably the friendship na kung anong meron sa amin.”

“I just wanna tell them (FiLay fans) na sana suportahan pa rin yung love team namin kahit sa personal (life) ay magkaibigan lang talaga kami,” he added.

The STAR got to interview David during the press event for BlueWater Day Spa, hosted by Tessa Prieto-Valdes. David is one of the latest endorsers of the spa massage company.

Aside from David, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez, Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol, Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black, Miss Eco Philippines 2022 Ashley Subijano Montenegro, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Ingrid Santamaria, and Miss Eco Teen International 2022 first runner-up Beatriz Mcleland were also named as BlueWater Day Spa endorsers.

David’s favorite spa service is Balinese massage. He also shared that he finds a spa date romantic. “Parang nadala ko yung ex-girlfriends ko sa spa. They also have couple’s rooms there. So yeah, it’s romantic because you get to relax together. Siyempre madalas naman talaga nangyayari yung dinners.”

The Kapuso thespian likewise stressed the importance of relaxation for someone like him who has a busy schedule. Aside from acting, David is also into food and beverage and construction businesses.

Photo from ALV Talent Circuit Facebook page David with Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez and manager Arnold Vegafria during the BlueWater Day Spa press event at the Marco Polo Hotel Ortigas.

“It’s super important because I’ve been super busy and I think we all need time to relax, give yourselves… like a moment na just for us. Because when you are having a massage parang it’s just you and the massage therapist,” he said.

David usually starts his day with workout and then he meditates afterwards. “And then, I try to read a book. Then, I want to be in the Zen mode, where I am creative. So, it’s like when it comes to business, I have so many ideas to implement to my business.”

Moreover, an “introvert” David felt “a bit overwhelmed” of the fame that series Maria Clara at Ibarra had brought to his career, “I’m just taking it day by day.”

Amid the popularity of the series as well as his character Fidel, David has “remained humble.” “Actually, mas bumait siya ngayon,” David’s manager Arnold Vegafria of ALV Talent Circuit told The STAR. “Baliktad… The more he became famous, the more na bumait. Mas problematic pa nga ako nung hindi pa siya sikat dahil andami niyang… although siyempre, he was young (back then), lalaki, andaming mga mistakes sometimes.”

Arnold surmised it had something to do with his good family background and the “non-stop” advice they would give to David. “I think the family din. You saw how he was brought up by his lola. I think also with the help of his parents. Instead na lumaki ang ulo, lalo siyang bumait.”

The advice that he would usually offer to David and his other talents was to always “put your feet on the ground, be humble, thankful and grateful for all the opportunities coming along his way.” He also hoped that David would still improve on his craft, saying: “And don’t forget to thank God and don’t forget to thank all the people behind your success.”

Arnold and David met in Boracay five years ago when a modeling agent introduced the latter. “I saw him and the guy has an X factor. I told him, ‘You’re gonna be a big star soon because I can see that you have something inside,’” he recalled. “When I look for an artist, I’m not only looking for the external (but also) more on the X factor… from within.”

Years later, Arnold is proud of what David has achieved in the industry. “He did his best. The real story is last 2022 parang ano na niya last chance niya sa industry. He gave himself five years. If (a break in showbiz) never happened in five years, (if) he never reached his peak within five years, he told himself that, ‘I was just to continue being a businessman and help my dad and my mom in our family business.’

“Who would think that when they offered this… When I spoke to GMA (Network) about Maria Clara at Ibarra, supposedly hindi na namin tatanggapin yung project na yun because I was looking for a lead role (for him) and nagkaroon pa ng problem yung accepting the offer. From a lead role din siya galing in a soap opera,” he added.

“But when I found out that it was Dennis Trillo, na support siya ni Dennis, of course, I said to him, ‘Let’s accept this.’ And explained to him that this is Dennis Trillo and we’ll see what will happen.”

Arnold encouraged David to “handle your acting ability well” for the supporting role. “You have to do your best. Kailangan mapansin ka ng audience, producers, writers and directors na nag-improve ka,” shared the talent manager.

“Just give your best kung ano yung bibigay sa’yong role Ikaw na yung bahalang umeksena sa eksena. Yun nakuha naman niya,” he added, thanking the GMA Network, the management and Sparkle GMA Artist Center for the huge support they gave to David.