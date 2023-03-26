^

From DongYan to Angel-Neil: Nice Print celebrates 17 years with six iconic celebrity weddings

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 5:28pm
Nice Print was the official photographer of these celebrity weddings (clockwise from top left) Angel Locsin and Neil Arce, Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, Glaiza De Castro and David Rainey, and Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi, pictured with their twins, Cassy and Mavy.
MANILA, Philippines — Weddings are a special, once-in-a-lifetime happy occasion that marrying couples want to capture in beautiful photographs.

No matter how simple or grand their wedding rites may be, they want those special moments with each other, with family, and with friends immortalized in living color to be revisited and relived over and over. It is, after all, their special day, their moment to shine.

This is why they entrust their wedding photography only to a professional team that is backed by many years of experience. Fortunately for Nice Print Photo Inc., better known as simply Nice Print, many couples have given its coverage team their nod for this important milestone in their lives.

Founded in 2006 by business and life partners Charisse and Jibby Tinio, Nice Print has become one of the leading photography service providers in the country. Its team has covered quite a number of celebrity weddings, both in some of the country’s top destinations and in some of the most beautiful locations overseas, spanning four continents and 35 countries.

Now celebrating its 17th anniversary, Nice Print looks back at six of the most iconic weddings that it has covered.

OGIE ALCASID AND REGINE VELASQUEZ (2010)

The Alcasids gave Nice Print its big break with this first celebrity wedding coverage. It was a high profile wedding that united the multi-awarded singer-songwriter with Asia’s songbird.

ZOREN LEGASPI AND CARMINA VILLAROEL (2012)

Who could ever forget this heartwarming surprise wedding proposal and fairy tale wedding in one? It is not every day that photographers get to capture such a rare, two-in-one event for a loving, picture-perfect family.

DINGDONG DANTES AND MARIAN RIVERA (2014)

A unique pre-nuptial shoot against the backdrop of lahar in Porac, Pampanga, followed by the grand concelebrated church wedding at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao, Quezon City, and, finally, the grand reception at Mall of Asia in Pasay… Nice Print was there for showbiz’s royal couple every step of the way.

NEIL ARCE AND ANGEL LOCSIN (2021)

The wedding of businessman Neil Arce and actress-philanthropist Angel Locsin was postponed several times due to the pandemic. The couple, however, surprised their fans and the public with a low-profile civil wedding ceremony. Their lowkey union was announced on social media via Nice Print’s raw, natural photos.

MORITZ GASTL AND JESS WILSON (2022)

Nice Print joined the couple in a breathtakingly romantic destination wedding in Salzburg, Austria, with Moritz and Jess saying "I do" before family and friends at St. Peter’s Abbey, followed by the reception at the Schloss Leopoldskron (where "The Sound of Music" was filmed).

DAVID RAINEY AND GLAIZA DE CASTRO (2023)

The LDR (long-distance relationship) couple got married via a Filipiniana-themed beach wedding in Zambales, where they made their vows against the backdrop of a blazingly beautiful sunset.

These six celebrity weddings served as highlights of Nice Print’s 17 years of wedding coverages, but it is the trust and happiness they, and even more real-life couples, shared with their respective families that has brought so much joy and fulfillment to the team. Each is important; each requires a commitment and experience like no other.

“Every relationship is unique, every detail is different, and each wedding story is worth telling. We make sure that we consider each request, leaving no stone unturned to deliver on the trust that is given to us to capture and preserve their most beautiful, unforgettable, funny or poignant moments during these very special milestones of their lives. In a way, we are helping them create a legacy — to be able to tell their story for generations to come,” shared Charisse Tinio, Nice Print CEO.

