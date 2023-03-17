^

Entertainment

Harry Styles is a show on his own

The Philippine Star
March 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Harry Styles is a show on his own
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Harry Styles visits the Philippines for the third time to bring his Love on Tour concert series.
Photos courtesy of @LiveSmart and Smart Live

MANILA, Philippines — Harry Styles: Love on Tour 2023 will linger like a delicious memory for all the fans who came to see the English superstar perform again on the Philippine stage. At noon on March 14, slews of feathers, sequins, cowboy hats, and printed flares splashed the gardens of the Philippine Arena with colors as bright as the midday sun.

Lines for ticketholders of the early entry premium standing (priced at P17,500 each) grew to coil around the venue. The fans were oblivious of the scorching heat and only eager to get their hands on the free merch that went with the VIP package and to get inside the arena.

It seemed a beautiful story had been planned out for the night. Minutes before the concert started, an audience of youthful vibe slowly filled the 55,000-seater huge indoor arena. The stage was straightforward and devoid of embellishments. The black cloths covering the band’s instruments were unceremoniously lifted by staff. Exactly 10 minutes before Harry Styles appeared on stage at 8 p.m., the lights went out section by section in the venue, sending concertgoers roaring in excitement. Mobile phones, penlights and light sticks flickered in the dark as Bohemian Rhapsody was played and the enthusiastic crowd sang along.

Everyone was under a magic spell by then. This kind of experience was taken away during the pandemic and it felt right to savor it again by having back one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Introduced by a brief silence, Harry appeared on stage, in the flesh, in sparkling blue and gold shirt, teal gray trousers, and Adidas x Gucci Gazelles. His image being flashed on the three huge screens alone was worth the price his devotees paid to get in. His opening number, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, sent the audience on their feet, unable to sit again until the end.

Harry is a great musician who charms and engages his followers extremely well. He would strap his guitar and sing away his familiar hits. In between flying kisses and profuse gratitude to his Filipino fans, he sang Golden and followed it up with Adore You before turning around for a quick gulp.

He came back and checked on his audience with “Kamusta, Philippines! Good evening people of Manila, my name is Harry,” and the crowd went wild. The loud and loving Harry Styles enthusiasts reciprocated the energetic performance of the Grammy Album of the Year (Harry’s House) winner by singing along with him, letting the guy know how well they’ve memorized his songs.

Harry promised a great night in the beginning of the concert and fans wondered how quickly the songs flew by. He gave an enthralling performance of his hits that included Keep Driving, Daylight, Woman, Little Freak, Cinema, Late Night Talking Treat People with Kindness, Watermelon Sugar, and Love of My Life.

He would go from end to end of the stage, covering all corners, waving to the crowd, gyrating and sending the girls to a frenzy with his signature moves. No more than the stage lights, his band, his moves were needed to create a new memory for his fans. The songs they expected had been sung and he appeared as human as each of them. He also did a first in his Love on Tour concerts — a duet with a fan who proposed to his girlfriend.

The Manila concert was a narrative of Harry Styles and his fans from this part of the world. The former lead of One Direction sang the band’s hit, What Makes You Beautiful, a reminder of his first visit in the country, when he and his fans were still short of being adults. He came back as a solo performer in 2018, dealing with life’s lessons.

In November 2022, concert producer Live Nation Philippines announced that they were bringing Love on Tour to the country. Harry returned for the third time to bring his hit, As It Was, with a vigor from a man who has seen the world. It could be from that knowledge that the English singer-songwriter must have been aware of what to bring to his audience in the Philippines.

Clearly, he needs no pyrotechnics, nor zombies and cobras, not even a flamboyant attire. HS (his initials that are found on countless outfits worn on his concerts) is a show on his own, a theatrical figure who etches his image on the memory of his fans, always hypnotic and stimulating. His presence alone sufficed to send shivers into their spines, to bring out energy from those who watch and adore him.

Harry’s fans went home an hour and a half after the show started, taking with them the sheer joy of his Satellite Stomp, his humor as he amused the crowd with the Banana Song, his solemn stance in doing Matilda, and the image of him happily waving the pride flag, a symbol of inclusivity and of safe space that does not fear judgment. Plus, all of those emotional choruses where he encouraged his fans to sing along like in the Sign of the Times, as well as his gratitude and acknowledgment of their support for him through the years.

As It Was was finally sung by dear Harry in the Philippines. His supporters then became anointed members of Harry’s House as the singer playfully threw water on them to end another sweet HS memory.

HARRY STYLES

SINGER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I am Hope': Liza Soberano answers Boy Abunda Hollywood question

'I am Hope': Liza Soberano answers Boy Abunda Hollywood question

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Without batting an eyelash and second thoughts, Liza Soberano immediately answered everyone's hanging question on her quest...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, TAPE Inc. treasurer, denied rumors that his father Romy wanted Willie Revillame to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ryza Cenon &lsquo;happy&rsquo; over work-life balance

Ryza Cenon ‘happy’ over work-life balance

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Ryza Cenon is glad over how her showbiz career is taking off now that she is back working after years in hiatus.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Meron': Ogie Diaz admits still getting commissions from Liza Soberano

'Meron': Ogie Diaz admits still getting commissions from Liza Soberano

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz vowed to air his side later after his former talent Liza Soberano said that "he's trying to fight...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sneaky!': Harry Styles responds to marriage proposal at 2023 Manila concert

'Sneaky!': Harry Styles responds to marriage proposal at 2023 Manila concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
It's been five years, three Grammy Awards, two albums, and one Album of the Year win, but Harry Styles has finally made it...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTS absence &lsquo;hurting global K-pop growth&rsquo;

BTS absence ‘hurting global K-pop growth’

1 hour ago
Making megastars BTS do their South Korean military service is slowing the global growth of K-pop, the chairman of the septet’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Juan Carlos Galano has what it takes to be leading man

Juan Carlos Galano has what it takes to be leading man

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 hour ago
Twenty-two-year-old Juan Carlos Galano, or JC for short, is undoubtedly the next big star in showbiz.
Entertainment
fbtw
How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

By Boy Abunda | 1 hour ago
My recent conversation with Viva Communications, Inc. president and CEO Vincent del Rosario III for Batalk Channel’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'

Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo had a welcome surprise after learning that BTS member Jungkook was live jamming to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Magtiwala kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' scholar shares success secret after UP magna cum laude finish, topping board exams

'Magtiwala kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' scholar shares success secret after UP magna cum laude finish, topping board exams

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Jaydee Lucero, a former "Eat Bulaga!" scholar, returned on the noontime variety show to look back and express his gratitude...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with