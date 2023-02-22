Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid no longer dating â€” report

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid no longer dating — report

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid have reportedly broken up.

In a report by People, an insider close to the supermodel said that the relationship "fizzled" out.

"She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him," the source said.

"They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom," the source added.

Leonardo and Gigi were first linked together after attending the New York Fashion Week together last September 2022.

"It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled," the insider said.

The couple were last seen last November.

"Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it's very sweet," a source close to Hadid told PEOPLE at the time.

"Gigi is smitten," the source added.

Gigi and ex Zayn Malik separated in October 2020. They welcomed their baby in September 2020.

Leonardo, meanwhile, came off from a long-term relationship with ex Camila Morrone.

