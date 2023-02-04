^

Entertainment

Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude — for now

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 11:10am
Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude â€” for now
Janella Salvador
Janella Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador has no other Valentine's Day plans this year but to be at home, although she isn't permanently closing any doors to anyone interested.

At the "Darna" finale media conference held last January 30 in ABS-CBN, Salvador bared her plans for February 14. The actress plays the dual role of Regina and Valentina in the show. 

"Plans for Valentines? I will spend time with myself, self-love, and my son — he's my Valentine," said Salvador, talking about her son Jude whom she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Markus Paterson.

When asked if anyone has asked her out for Valentine's, the actress laughed but still gave a straight answer, "Sino ba? Wala pa naman... Depende kung type ko."

Once "Darna" finishes its run, Salvador will be working on an upcoming concert, as she is also an artist under Star Music.

Her co-star Jane de Leon, who plays the titular character, will take a short break before jumping into any other projects, "Siguro rest muna ako in the meantime. After that marami namang naka-abang na projects."

"I think it's crucial naman talaga kung ano ang susunod kong gagawin, pero hindi ko naman iniisip 'yun. Ang mas iniisip ko kung maganda ba 'yung character, 'yung story, mas doon ko siguro iba-base," De Leon said. "Okay lang naman mag bida-kontrabida. It really helps you grow."

RELATED: 'Best experience of my life': Janella Salvador embraces motherhood, wants to make son Jude proud

DARNA

JANE DE LEON

JANELLA SALVADOR

VALENTINE'S

VALENTINE'S DAY

VALENTINES

VALENTINES DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Karylle are 'OK' following 'It's Showtime' hosting mess

Vice Ganda, Karylle are 'OK' following 'It's Showtime' hosting mess

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Vice Ganda stressed that he and his "It's Showtime" co-host Karylle are okay a day after they both went viral for their hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an investment mess involving...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Euphoria,' 'Emily in Paris' are the 'most fashionable' shows of 2022

'Euphoria,' 'Emily in Paris' are the 'most fashionable' shows of 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 minutes ago
A new study based on Google search data has found that HBO's "Euphoria" is the most-searched television series when it...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miley Cyrus, Kardashian sisters are the most-searched 'nepo babies'

Miley Cyrus, Kardashian sisters are the most-searched 'nepo babies'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and television personality Kim Kardashian are the most-searched "nepo babies" after the term went...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who are the best new artists? Check TikTok

Who are the best new artists? Check TikTok

By Maggy Donaldson | 2 hours ago
TikTok has been a powerful force in music for years now — a jump-off point for artists looking to make it and a means...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Lautner reflects on Kanye West, Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs incident

Taylor Lautner reflects on Kanye West, Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs incident

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actor Taylor Lautner admitted he would go back to change the events of the infamous incident at the September 2009 MTV...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric clothing designs and for founding one of the world's best-known...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with