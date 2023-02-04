Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude â€” for now

Janella Salvador spending Valentine's Day with herself, son Jude — for now

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador has no other Valentine's Day plans this year but to be at home, although she isn't permanently closing any doors to anyone interested.

At the "Darna" finale media conference held last January 30 in ABS-CBN, Salvador bared her plans for February 14. The actress plays the dual role of Regina and Valentina in the show.

"Plans for Valentines? I will spend time with myself, self-love, and my son — he's my Valentine," said Salvador, talking about her son Jude whom she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Markus Paterson.

When asked if anyone has asked her out for Valentine's, the actress laughed but still gave a straight answer, "Sino ba? Wala pa naman... Depende kung type ko."

Once "Darna" finishes its run, Salvador will be working on an upcoming concert, as she is also an artist under Star Music.

Her co-star Jane de Leon, who plays the titular character, will take a short break before jumping into any other projects, "Siguro rest muna ako in the meantime. After that marami namang naka-abang na projects."

"I think it's crucial naman talaga kung ano ang susunod kong gagawin, pero hindi ko naman iniisip 'yun. Ang mas iniisip ko kung maganda ba 'yung character, 'yung story, mas doon ko siguro iba-base," De Leon said. "Okay lang naman mag bida-kontrabida. It really helps you grow."

