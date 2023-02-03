^

Health And Family

'Best experience of my life': Janella Salvador embraces motherhood, wants to make son Jude proud

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 6:59pm
'Best experience of my life': Janella Salvador embraces motherhood, wants to make son Jude proud
Janella Salvador (in photo with baby Jude) on acting anew via Click, Like, Share Season 2: ‘I had to prepare myself mentally and physically because it’s my first acting job after a long, long break. It hasn’t been easy because I am focused on my son, too.’
MANILA, Philippines — Still a young actress at 24 years old, Janella Salvador's acting credits range from Nikki in "Be Careful With My Heart" to Valentina in "Darna" but the role she has embraced the most is being a mother.

At a media conference held in ABS-CBN last January 30, Salvador talked about how being mom to Jude — her toddler with ex Markus Paterson — has changed her life.

"[Being a mom] is the bext experience of my life [sighs] I can't believe I have a two-year-old now," said Janella. "It's nice to see him grow into the person he's turning out to be."

Janella also said that she and Markus are co-parenting Jude, and have not experienced any trouble since they broke up.

The actress shared that Jude does not recognize her when she's Valentina on "Darna," but points at the television when Janella is playing her Regina character.

"Actually pagnanonood kami tuwing dinnertime, nandiyan siya kumakain pero dedma lang, hindi niya pinapansin," Janella laughed. "Hindi niya nakikila siguro sa TV, pero pag Regina ang lumalabas, 'Mama!' gumaganyan siya."

As "Darna" comes to a close, Janella said she would carefully choose what her next roles will be, and is taking into consideration what Jude may think someday.

"Gusto ko siyempre maging proud din anak ko, na 'Nagawa ng nanay ko 'to.' Kahit daring siya, gusto ko ma-appreciate niya yung craft," Janella said.

The actress also praised women striving to make a living, "I think women can do anything they want nowadays, they should be able to do what they want. I believe we are capable, nothing is stopping us. We can make our own money if we want to.

"There are so many single moms out there that I look up to, and I believe single moms are so strong," she ended.

