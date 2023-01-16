^

Entertainment

Will HBO's 'The Last of Us' be a new benchmark for video game adaptations?

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 5:46pm
Will HBO's 'The Last of Us' be a new benchmarkÂ for video game adaptations?
"Narcos" and "Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal and "Game of Thrones" actress Bella Ramsey portray the demoralized smuggler Joel and spirited teenager Ellie, respectively, in HBO's zombie, video game adaptation "The Last of Us."
HBO, AFP / Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

NEW YORK, United States — However thrilling they are to play, video games rarely translate well to the big or small screen — indeed, the crossover genre is littered with flops. 

But the dystopian, zombie-filled HBO series "The Last of Us," premiering in the United States on Sunday and the following day elsewhere, could be about to break the curse.

The series has already won a slew of positive reviews, with a score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and is on track to be the streaming world's first success of 2023, 10 years after the "The Last of Us" game first debuted on PlayStation. 

Game creator Neil Druckmann, along with "Chernobyl" screenwriter Craig Mazin,  helped develop the narrative for television.

The story remains faithful to the original Naughty Dog title, following the unlikely duo of demoralized smuggler Joel and spirited teenager Ellie, whom he must protect as the planet's potential last hope against a fast-moving zombie fungus. 

The nine-episode season — in which Joel is played by "Narcos" and "Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal and "Game of Thrones" actress Bella Ramsey portrays Ellie — is set in a post-apocalyptic America ruled by a military dictatorship.

The stakes of the series' success are high for HBO Max, which just raised its US subscription fee from $14.99 to $15.99 for an ad-free monthly package.

HBO "clearly remains the gold standard for original series, but its parent company (Warner Bros. Discovery) is at a crossroads in terms of how much it's willing to spend on projects," said John Cassillo, an analyst with TVREV.

Rare success 

Adaptations of blockbuster video games tend not to do well when they are turned into movies or television series.

On a list drawn up by Box Office Mojo, only five films in this genre have surpassed $400 million in earnings. The top one, "Warcraft" (2016) — which took in $439 million worldwide — doesn't figure in the top 250 on the overall box office list.

Other rare successes include "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" (2001) starring Angelina Jolie, and more recently Netflix's Emmy-winning animated series "Arcane," set in the "League of Legends" universe.

"What makes video games entertaining doesn't always make movies/shows entertaining, and vice versa," said Cassillo.

In the case of "The Last of Us," he explained, "the post-apocalyptic story taps into a popular genre even outside of gaming, and HBO has a long-standing track record succeeding with dramatic series." 

Cassillo predicted that if the series "uses the backdrop of the game's plot to tell a compelling character story (that could exist even apart from the game), it'll stand a great chance to succeed where other video game adaptations have failed."

In an interview with The New York Times, Druckmann said the most important thing in adapting the game was "to keep the soul of it," not necessarily every scene.

"What makes the show are the characters, the philosophical arguments of, 'Do the ends justify the means?' And, 'How big is your tribe that you're going to care for?'" he said.

Many more video game adaptations are in the pipeline, including a new "Super Mario Bros" film, a third installment in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise and a "Gran Turismo" movie, as well as a Netflix animated series based on "Tomb Raider."

RELATED: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to stream on Netflix on May 21

HBO

PEDRO PASCAL

THE LAST OF US

VIDEO GAMES

ZOMBIE

ZOMBIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is glad after the court denied the appeal of model Deniece Cornejo to cancel his bail that...
Entertainment
fbtw
What to expect in Year of the Romantic Water Rabbit

What to expect in Year of the Romantic Water Rabbit

By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Sunday, Jan. 22, is Chinese New Year, the Year of the Romantic Water Rabbit.
Entertainment
fbtw
End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'&nbsp;

End of Clarisostomo, Filay?: Viewers ask as 'Noli Me Tangere' ends on 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Last night's episode of the hit, trending show "Maria Clara at Ibarra" ended on a bitter and sad note with the death of a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Ayn Bernos react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe 2022 exit

Vice Ganda, Ayn Bernos react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe 2022 exit

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrities were quick to share their reactions on social media upon seeing Celeste's unexpected early exit.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris welcome third baby

Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris welcome third baby

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris announced the birth of their third child, Jean-Luc, yesterday.
Entertainment
fbtw
K-drama actor Kim Won Shik to star with Julie Anne San Jose in romantic mini-series

K-drama actor Kim Won Shik to star with Julie Anne San Jose in romantic mini-series

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
A fresh signee of Universal Record Philippines, Won-shik is no stranger to the Philippines. He can speak Filipino because...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blanchett slams 'patriarchal' awards shows after accepting best actress prize

Blanchett slams 'patriarchal' awards shows after accepting best actress prize

2 hours ago
Cate Blanchett criticized the "patriarchal pyramid" of Hollywood awards shows as she accepted a best actress gong from the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla, Marco Gumabao star in remake of Korean film 'Spellbound'

Bela Padilla, Marco Gumabao star in remake of Korean film 'Spellbound'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Bela Padilla will play the same role that Son Ye-jin played in the 2011 film.
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro returns to 'It's Showtime,' talks about his detention

Vhong Navarro returns to 'It's Showtime,' talks about his detention

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
 Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro shared that he relied on hope and faith while he was detained during his return to hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with