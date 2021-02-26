CHINESE NEW YEAR
Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to stream on Netflix on May 21
"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted," Netflix describes the zombie heist movie.
Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — When there's a zombie outbreak, one's impulse reaction is to run for your life.

It's the other way around for Dave Bautista and his friends as they head on to Vegas for a daredevil, nastiest and sickest heist in history.

Zack Snyder is on a roll these days as his "Army of the Dead" starts streaming on Netflix on May 21, less than two months after the release of his much-anticipated cut on the DC superhero flick "Justice League" on March 18.

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted," Netflix describes the zombie heist movie.

Aside from directing and producing, Snyder co-wrote "Army of the Dead" with "John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" executive producer Joby Harold and writer Shay Hatten.

It's an action packed, living flesh-meets-moving-gore flick as the group breaks into a vault loaded with millions of dollars. Trailer includes a zombie Elvis Presley impersonator, bloodied prom queens, and a chopper falling from above while a horde of the living dead surrounds a building.

"Army of the Dead" cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

