'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities reacted on Toni Gonzaga hosting the grand proclamation rally of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte.

Toni trended online on Tuesday after she hosted the Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena.

The host introduced Representative Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate, one of the congressmen who denied the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise.

“Representante ng Sagip party list. May laban tayo sa kanya. Number 43 sa balota. Congressman but soon to be Senator Rodante Marcoleta,” Toni said.

On Wednesday, Toni confirmed that she will step down as the host of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Former PBB housemate Dawn Chang took to her Facebook account to show her disgust toward's Toni's actions.

"I am deeply insulted and disappointed by the actions of my fellow kapamilya actress Ms. Toni Gonzaga. Paano nyo po nasikmurang suportahan at tulungan ang mga taong may malupit na nakaraan sa kasaysayan ng bansa at sa pagkawala ng trabaho ng mga kasama natin sa industriya? As a former PBB housemate, alam kong magtatampo nyan si Kuya," Dawn wrote.

"Hindi pwede. It is my privilege to lend my small voice in this battle for the soul of our country. Kaya sa aking mga kapwa Pilipino, kay VP Leni Robredo Leni Gerona Robredo po ang suporta ko. Hindi po ako binayaran dito," she added.

Award-winning director Erik Matti also took to his Facebook account to criticize Toni on her “misplaced loyalty.”

“Everyone has a right to their own political stances. But when Hitler runs for office after slaughtering millions of Jews and you still support his bid, the least you can do is acknowledge all the blood he has spilled and with integrity, stick to your own crazy misplaced loyalty in private or in silence,” he said.

“In the same way the plunder and the horrors of the Marcos regime to our country the Philippines, that no one has claimed responsibility until now with the players still roaming around free, moneyed and powerful, is irefutable and a historical fact that cannot be forgotten and rewritten."

“The victims of both the Holocaust and our Martial Law were all real people with names, families and siblings that walked and talked the earth then and even survived by descendants until now. No one can ever say they didn’t exist."

“I cannot fathom anyone, who have access to the same historical facts from our books and Youtube like everyone else, can still have the gall to hold their head so high to the point of being so arrogant and obnoxious to brush away critics and dissenters even acknowledging and flaunting it with such an insensitive hashtag,” he added.

Former Kapamilya host Gretchen Ho also posted on her Twitter account “Pretty painful to see.”

Comedian Alex Caleja, meanwhile, compared Toni to fastfood crew.

“Service crew nga ng Jollibee, takot makitang kumakain sa McDo! Ito, nagpasara ng kumpanya niya, siya pa ang nag-intro! Ang bait naman ni Kuya!!!” he said.

