'Wednesday' renewed for a second season

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 10:22am
Wednesday wears her signature deadpan expression in a dance scene from the coming-of-age, dark comedy-drama about the iconic Addams Family’s eldest child, Wednesday.
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — *snap snap* Netflix's hit show "Wednesday," based on "The Addams Family," has been confirmed for a second season.

The news was made official when the series' social media accounts released a video with clips from the debut run preceded by actress Jenna Ortega's narration, "Over the past few weeks, I've been hunted, haunted and mimicked millions of times across the Internet."

The latter portion was a reference to Wednesday's iconic dance, which Ortega performed in the show's fourth episode.

"It's been pure torture... thank you," Ortega ended her spiel as a text read, "More misery is coming."

Renewal confirmation comes at a time when there is speculation that "Wednesday" might be picked up for Prime Video as Amazon acquired MGM last year, which "The Addams Family" is a part of.

Details about the second season, including the possible involvement of director Tim Burton, will be announced at a later date.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two," showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in an interview with Tudum.

The two filmmakers also expressed their excitement to "explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore," but just "need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Ortega had also told Tudum that “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody... Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

As of this writing, "Wednesday" is the second most-viewed English show on Netflix after amassing 1.237 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. 

It took the show three weeks to hit the billion mark, Netflix's third-ever show to do so within a month behind "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things 4."

In fact during its debut week, it broke the Netflix record for hours viewed for an English-language show in one week with 341.2 million hours, then broke it again in its second week with 411 million  hours.

"Wednesday" has maintained the global top spot for English-language shows on Netflix for six consecutive weeks; it spent four weeks atop Netflix Philippines, but has been succeeded by the second parts of "Alice in Borderland" and "Alchemy of Souls."

RELATED: 'Harry and Meghan,' 'Wednesday' mark new records for Netflix

