'See you soon': Heart Evangelista teases going back home toÂ Chiz Escudero on New Year

'See you soon': Heart Evangelista teases going back home to Chiz Escudero on New Year

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista seemed to shut down the breakup rumor with an Instagram post today by tagging husband, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

"Living between 2 worlds Paris and Manila ????2 clocks in one @philipsteinph ???? walking around Paris before heading home for New Year," the style maven wrote in the caption to a clip of her walking in a Parisian square while modeling a timepiece from the popular brand.

"Ps. See you soon @escuderochiz," she ended her caption with emojis of heart and cheese.

Escudero has not replied to the tagged post, but his Instagram description reads, "Doting Dad. Happy Husband. Proud Public Servant."

The couple has been the subject of a rumored breakup the past few months, with the actress admitting she is "indefinitely" staying in Paris, France where she has been engaged in modeling and endorsements for luxury fashion houses and attending Paris Fashion Week.

