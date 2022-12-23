^

Entertainment

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde celebrate 4th anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 4:19pm
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde celebrate 4th anniversary
Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza
Arjo Atayde via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza celebrated their 4th anniversary as a couple. 

In their respective Instagram accounts, Arjo and Maine posted photos of them together. 

"Happy fourth, my baba! Thank you for everything that you do and for everything that you are. I love you," Arjo captioned his post. 

"Happy fourth," Maine wrote. 

Last July, the couple announced that they are now engaged. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

Rumors of Maine and Arjo dating began in December 2018 when they co-starred in the movie "Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles." In January 2019, Arjo admitted that he and Maine are exclusively dating.   

RELATEDMaine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde now engaged

ARJO ATAYDE

MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed her bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Inspired to come back': Eraserheads' grand return in 'Huling El Bimbo' concert
play

'Inspired to come back': Eraserheads' grand return in 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
If Ely's words are to be believed, the fans made it possible for arguably the Philippines' biggest band to reunite and perform...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors after they posted photos on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrew Schimmer mourns passing of wife
play

Andrew Schimmer mourns passing of wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Andrew Schimmer announced that his wife Jho Rovero passed away after being hospitalized for more than a year. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: MMFF Parade of Stars 2022 sees grand return of star-studded floats
play

WATCH: MMFF Parade of Stars 2022 sees grand return of star-studded floats

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival kicked off its festivities with the annual Parade of Stars, where mobile floats took to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Pare Ko' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Pare Ko' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 minutes ago
The Eraserheads performed one of their earliest hits "Pare Ko," and the audience screamed the song's expletives which were...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: MMFF 2022 films to watch

LIST: MMFF 2022 films to watch

By Kristofer Purnell | 36 minutes ago
The 48th Metro Manila Film Festival is officially underway following the annual Parade of Stars and the wide releases of all...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Magasin' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Magasin' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The band performed a number of their greatest hits, including crowd favorite "Magasin," which had everyone jumping and bouncing...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Eraserheads perform their greatest hits at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

WATCH: Eraserheads perform their greatest hits at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
OPM rock band the Eraserheads rolled back the years with performances of their iconic songs during their "Huling El Bimbo"...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'With A Smile' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'With A Smile' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The crowd was touched throughout the Eraserheads' performance of "With A Smile," joining the band for the choruses and instrumental...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with