Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde celebrate 4th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza celebrated their 4th anniversary as a couple.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Arjo and Maine posted photos of them together.

"Happy fourth, my baba! Thank you for everything that you do and for everything that you are. I love you," Arjo captioned his post.

"Happy fourth," Maine wrote.

Last July, the couple announced that they are now engaged.

Rumors of Maine and Arjo dating began in December 2018 when they co-starred in the movie "Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles." In January 2019, Arjo admitted that he and Maine are exclusively dating.

