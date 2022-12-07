'Itâ€™s going to be a blessed Christmas': Vhong Navarro to return to 'It's Showtime' after allowed bail for rape

'It’s going to be a blessed Christmas': Vhong Navarro to return to 'It's Showtime' after allowed bail for rape

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedian Vhong Navarro has posted the P1 million bail granted to him by the Taguig Regional Trial Court 69, temporarily earning him the freedom to return to "It's Showtime" after resting with his family.

Navarro surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last September after being dealt an arrest warrant for rape by model Deniece Cornejo. Navarro also received an arrest warrant for acts of lascivousness but posted P36,000 bail then (rape is a non-bailable offense).

After two months of detention by the NBI, Navarro was transferred to the Taguig City Jail after Cornejo's camp argued the warrant's jurisdiction, but his stay only lasted two weeks following the court's bail decision last Monday.

"It must be emphasized, however, that a grant of bail does not prevent the Court, as trier of facts, from making a final assessment of the evidence after full trial on the merits," court documments read.

The actor posted the recommended bail in cash around 6 p.m. the following day and he was then released from detention, even being fetched by his wife Tanya Bautista.

“Sobrang happy. It’s going to be a blessed Christmas, a very good Christmas for the family,” said Bautista of Navarro's provisional release. "We deal with things one day at a time... Sumusunod lang tayo sa process. This time, ito na ‘yun, we were granted bail, and we are so thankful.”

According to Navarro's legal counsel, which includes Atty. Alma Mallonga, Navarro was in tears after learning about the bail decision. After being released, Vhong was “tired and wants to spend time with his family.”

After sufficient rest time, Navarro plans to make a return to "It's Showtime," which he has been co-hosting since 2009.

Cornejo's camp, led by Atty. Howie Calleja, has not released a statement regarding Navarro's release. The host's rape trial wil begin in February 2023.

