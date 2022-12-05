'Kasal?': Dominic Roque reacts to wedding with Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque revealed that Bea Alonzo is "the one" for him, though there are no wedding bells yet ringing soon for them.

In an interview with the media during the Esquire PH Man At His Best event recently, Dominic was asked if there are wedding plans already.

“Kasal? Secret,” he said.

He, however, said that he is seeing Bea as "the one."

"Of course, oo naman. We were doing good now together. Ayokong sabihing super happy but we're happy now,” he said.

“Lalo na no'ng nagbakasyon kami, nakilala naming maigi 'yung isat-isa. From there, sa mga experience namin together, ang dami pa naming gustong gawin,” he added.

It was in April 2021 when Bea revealed that she and Dominic are dating, adding that "Dominic is a good guy."

When she transferred to GMA network in August 2021, Bea confirmed that they are officially together.

The couple most recently visited Verona, Italy, the setting of William Shakepeare's "Romeo and Juliet."

Bea shared on her YouTube channel that they toured around the city, visiting Juliet's Balcony, the apartments in the film "Letters to Juliet," and the pilgrimage site for couples, Pozzo Dell' Amore.

The couple previously toured Milan and Lake Como. Bea's vlog will then feature their trip to Lucerne, Switzerland.

Bea bought an apartment in Spain recently.

