From friend zone to lovers: Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share sweet Valentine's story

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she was the one who initiated her first kiss with boyfriend Dominic Roque.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Bea said it felt awkward after she kissed Dominic but the actor kissed her back.

“Inumaga kami. Hinatid niya ako sa bahay. Ang sakit ng paa ko noon kasi nag-heels ako buong araw tapos kinuha niya 'yung paa ko tapos minasahe niya talaga 'yung paa ko,” she shared.

“Nakatayo na kami nu'n, tapos kiniss ko siya. Noong una pa, 'Yung kiss niya, parang nagkamali yata ako, bakit ko siya kiniss? Tapos nag-pull back ako, tapos kiniss na niya ako ng totoong kiss,” she recalled.

Dominic, meanwhile, said that he's the one who said "I love you" first.

In the same vlog, Bea said she and Dominic were just really friends until she saw him in a different light when they traveled to Japan.

“Kasi ganito 'yung nangyari. So November, gumagawa ako ng 'Unbreakable,' yung movie ko with Angge (Angelica Panganiban). Supposedly pupunta ako sa Zambales with Marc Nicdao kasi meron siyang property doon. Last minute, nabigyan ako ng five days na break ng movie. Biglaan lang nag-book ako to Japan,” she said.

“Magka-text kami ni Dom. Akala niya pupunta ako sa Zambales, so sabi niya, ‘Ano tara, Zambales?’ Sabi ko, ‘Ay sorry pupunta ako sa Japan na.’ Sabi niya, ‘Sama ako.’ Tapos ako naman, ‘O tara.’ Tapos nagulat ako talagang sumama siya,” she added.

Bea and Dominic celebrated their first year anniversary as a couple last January 28. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

RELATED: Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque celebrate first year anniversary