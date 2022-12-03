Gloc-9, Greyhoundzâ€™s Reg Rubio reminisce about their humble beginnings

Gloc-9, Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio reminisce about their humble beginnings

Rapper Gloc-9 (top photo) and rap-metal band Greyhoundz, led by frontman Reg Rubio (above, second from left), will headline the Rock for Charity concert on Dec. 9 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Rapper Gloc-9 and rap metal band Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio looked back on their humble beginnings as they celebrated their 25th anniversary in the music industry.

Back in the ‘90s, Gloc-9 (real name Aristotle Pollisco) used to work for French Baker at Sta. Lucia Mall, while Reg was a service crew member at Wendy’s.

“It’s very rewarding,” the hip-hop icon told the select press in a virtual call for their upcoming concert Rock for Charity on Dec. 9 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City. “Siyempre yung sweldo mo hatiin mo yan. Yung hati ko, I would share it for the electric bills, then tsaka mo ibu-budget yung allowance mo. Magsisimula kasi lahat sa maliit. Wala namang nagsisimula sa P1,000.”

“We want to show them (concert-goers) that if you work hard, ‘pag inasinta mo kung anong pangarap mo, it’s achievable. Nothing is impossible in life,” he added.

Greyhoundz frontman Reg shared he got kicked out from the University of Santo Tomas when he was studying Engineering there. “I want to make it up to my father. So, I worked at Wendy’s, I became a service crew member. Everybody has a humble beginning.”

Through their concert, they hope to inspire the youth. Rock for Charity is a partnership among Numinous, Asintada and the Philippine National Police to benefit the abandoned minors at Pasay Social Development Centers, senior citizens, residents of Pasay City Youth Homes and select poorest of the poor families within Pasay.

“Kung meron man silang (concert-goers) pinagdadaanang problema ng mga time na yun kung manonood sila, kung yun ay makakatulong kami na makalimutan nila yun kahit sa mga oras lang na yun (and) make them happy, malaking bagay na po sa amin. That is our goal, to make the audience happy,” the rap artist told The STAR.

Asked for advice to “young people who have gone astray,” Gloc-9 said that if you’re feeling a bit lost then you just have to find yourself again. “You ask yourself, ‘Is this what I want or not?’ Ikaw din naman ang gagawa nun.”

“Just don’t stop dreaming,” he asserted. “I think if you stop dreaming and hinayaan mo na, ‘Ito talaga ang buhay eh,’ that’s where the problem starts. So, for me, as long as you’re capable of dreaming, there’s always that possibility that you can straighten out your life,” he continued.

Reg agreed by saying, “Sabay nating buhatin ang bigat ng mundo. Gusto ko ma-inspire sila. ‘Di ba kung mas marami tayo mas malakas? Mas maraming magtutulungan, mas marami ang matutulungan.”

The rocker revealed he would visit orphanages, bring food, clothes and talk to the kids there. “Every Christmas, I go around Pasig and hand out food to the kids sa labas, in my own little way, yun po yung mga means na nagagawa ko. Natigil lang ako nung nag-pandemic. Pre-pandemic, I’d usually do that,” he shared and added that he would still continue to do it after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

“Whenever I have time, whenever there’s a chance to help… I’m not rich, but I just want to share the blessings that I have kahit maliliit,” Reg went on.

He was able to help a friend whose mom got hospitalized through streaming. “We were able to raise almost P200,000 for the hospitalization and the burial.”

Meanwhile, Gloc-9 and Reg are currently working on a song collaboration and they will announce the details soon.

Aside from the two artists, Chocolate Factory, Mayonnaise and Lockdown Band will also be performing at the Rock for Charity concert. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the rocking will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at P350 for general admission and P1,000 for VIP.