^

Entertainment

Gloc-9, Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio reminisce about their humble beginnings

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Gloc-9, Greyhoundzâ€™s Reg Rubio reminisce about their humble beginnings
Rapper Gloc-9 (top photo) and rap-metal band Greyhoundz, led by frontman Reg Rubio (above, second from left), will headline the Rock for Charity concert on Dec. 9 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.
STAR / File

Rapper Gloc-9 and rap metal band Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio looked back on their humble beginnings as they celebrated their 25th anniversary in the music industry.

Back in the ‘90s, Gloc-9 (real name Aristotle Pollisco) used to work for French Baker at Sta. Lucia Mall, while Reg was a service crew member at Wendy’s.

“It’s very rewarding,” the hip-hop icon told the select press in a virtual call for their upcoming concert Rock for Charity on Dec. 9 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City. “Siyempre yung sweldo mo hatiin mo yan. Yung hati ko, I would share it for the electric bills, then tsaka mo ibu-budget yung allowance mo. Magsisimula kasi lahat sa maliit. Wala namang nagsisimula sa P1,000.”

“We want to show them (concert-goers) that if you work hard, ‘pag inasinta mo kung anong pangarap mo, it’s achievable. Nothing is impossible in life,” he added.

Greyhoundz frontman Reg shared he got kicked out from the University of Santo Tomas when he was studying Engineering there. “I want to make it up to my father. So, I worked at Wendy’s, I became a service crew member. Everybody has a humble beginning.”

Through their concert, they hope to inspire the youth. Rock for Charity is a partnership among Numinous, Asintada and the Philippine National Police to benefit the abandoned minors at Pasay Social Development Centers, senior citizens, residents of Pasay City Youth Homes and select poorest of the poor families within Pasay.

“Kung meron man silang (concert-goers) pinagdadaanang problema ng mga time na yun kung manonood sila, kung yun ay makakatulong kami na makalimutan nila yun kahit sa mga oras lang na yun (and) make them happy, malaking bagay na po sa amin. That is our goal, to make the audience happy,” the rap artist told The STAR.

Asked for advice to “young people who have gone astray,” Gloc-9 said that if you’re feeling a bit lost then you just have to find yourself again. “You ask yourself, ‘Is this what I want or not?’ Ikaw din naman ang gagawa nun.”

“Just don’t stop dreaming,” he asserted. “I think if you stop dreaming and hinayaan mo na, ‘Ito talaga ang buhay eh,’ that’s where the problem starts. So, for me, as long as you’re capable of dreaming, there’s always that possibility that you can straighten out your life,” he continued.

Reg agreed by saying, “Sabay nating buhatin ang bigat ng mundo. Gusto ko ma-inspire sila. ‘Di ba kung mas marami tayo mas malakas? Mas maraming magtutulungan, mas marami ang matutulungan.”

The rocker revealed he would visit orphanages, bring food, clothes and talk to the kids there. “Every Christmas, I go around Pasig and hand out food to the kids sa labas, in my own little way, yun po yung mga means na nagagawa ko. Natigil lang ako nung nag-pandemic. Pre-pandemic, I’d usually do that,” he shared and added that he would still continue to do it after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

“Whenever I have time, whenever there’s a chance to help… I’m not rich, but I just want to share the blessings that I have kahit maliliit,” Reg went on.

He was able to help a friend whose mom got hospitalized through streaming. “We were able to raise almost P200,000 for the hospitalization and the burial.”

Meanwhile, Gloc-9 and Reg are currently working on a song collaboration and they will announce the details soon.

Aside from the two artists, Chocolate Factory, Mayonnaise and Lockdown Band will also be performing at the Rock for Charity concert. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the rocking will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at P350 for general admission and P1,000 for VIP.

RAPPER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A day after actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz reported that AJ Raval gave birth to her baby with Aljur Abrenica, the sexy...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reacts&nbsp;to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute

'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reacts to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Controversial director Darryl Yap said that it was actress Karla Estrada, not TV host Kris Aquino, who gave him "Shades....
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?
Exclusive

Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Diether Ocampo said he’s ready to reunite for a project with former love team partner Claudine Barretto.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang kaming tinatago': Darren Espanto on relationship with Cassy Legaspi
Exclusive

'Walang kaming tinatago': Darren Espanto on relationship with Cassy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto admitted that he’s not rushing things with his relationship with Cassy Legaspi.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dahil statesides na kami': Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan renew marriage vows&nbsp;

'Dahil statesides na kami': Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan renew marriage vows 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas is a picture of a happy bride anew as she and her husband of five years, Gerald Sibayan, renewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford&rsquo;s success in Europe

Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford’s success in Europe

By MJ Marfori | 1 hour ago
Fresh as ever, you would never guess that Coleen Garcia-Crawford does it all in her household and when it comes to mothering....
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla says HBO is helping market 'On The Job: The Missing 8' for Oscars 2023
Exclusive

John Arcilla says HBO is helping market 'On The Job: The Missing 8' for Oscars 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Award-winning actor John Arcilla shared that HBO is helping the Philippine entry to the 95th Academy Awards or Oscars...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Transformers' goes primal in the '90s for 'Rise of the Beasts' trailer

'Transformers' goes primal in the '90s for 'Rise of the Beasts' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Paramount has released the trailer for the latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise, which takes inspiration from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Darla Sauler catches up with former boss Kris Aquino&nbsp;

Darla Sauler catches up with former boss Kris Aquino 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Kris Aquino's former headwriter, Darla Sauler, visited her in the United States while she is seeking treatment for her autoimmune...
Entertainment
fbtw
Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Comedian Roderick Paulate has been found guilty by the Sandiganbayan on one count of graft and nine counts of falsification...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with