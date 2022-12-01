WATCH: 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 trailer

MANILA, Philippines — "Whatever you choose, choose Paris."

Netflix has released the full trailer for the upcoming third season of "Emily in Paris" starring Lily Collins.

The third season sees Collins as the titular character still trying to maintain with her work-life balance, even though in the trailer, Emily claims she is all about life at the moment.

While she is juggling working at different areas, Emily is still learning bits of French; “Not choosing is still choosing? But how do we know we're making the right one?" she says in one class.

Making these choices all the more difficult are her romantic entanglements with Lucas Bravo's Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount's Alfie.

"Travel down the road and back again," Emily says to Gabriel in response to him calling her a "friend," a callback to the theme song of '70s comedy show "Golden Girls."

All episodes of "Emily in Paris" Season 3 drops on Netflix this December 21, a few days before Christmas Day. A fourth season has already been confirmed.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show