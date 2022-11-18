Neil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona

MANILA, Philippines — Producer Neil Arce shut down speculations that he and wife Angel Locsin are now separated and he impregnated Maxene Magalona.

In Ogie Diaz's latest video blog on his YouTube channel, Ogie showed that Neil sent a text message to the host and talent manager, shutting down rumors.

“Me and my wife are charitable people. Donation na po namin sa fake news peddlers 'yang kikitain nila sa pagpakalat ng fake news,” Neil said.

“Besides, deserve naman ng followers and subscribers nila makarinig ng kasinungalingan,” he added.

Ogie said he hopes that the issue will now subside now that Neil broke his silence.

“Sana naman matahimik na 'yung mga gumagawa ng pekeng balita. Utang na loob,” Ogie said.

The host assured the public that Angel and Neil are still together and just making a social media detox.

“Sila pa rin po. Very very much together pa rin sila. Ako na po ang nagsasabi,” Ogie said.

He also quashed rumors that Neil impregnated Maxene.

“Isa pa no, 'yung nabuntis si Maxene Magalona, kawawa naman 'yung bata. Ang daming fake. Dapat 'yan ang dina-down,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maxene posted on her Instagram account a photo of her showing her body as proof that the pregnancy rumors are false.

“When you’re truly at peace and in touch with yourself, nothing anyone says or does bothers you and no negativity can touch you,” she captioned the post.

Rumors of Angel and Neil's separation began when social media users noticed that the couple haven’t posted on their social media accounts since August. Different YouTube channels with clickbait titles and thumbnails, meanwhile, claimed that Neil impregnated Maxene. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

