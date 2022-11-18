^

Entertainment

Neil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 8:20am
Neil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona
Engaged couple Neil Arce and Angel Locsin
Pilipino Star Ngayon / File

MANILA, Philippines — Producer Neil Arce shut down speculations that he and wife Angel Locsin are now separated and he impregnated Maxene Magalona. 

In Ogie Diaz's latest video blog on his YouTube channel, Ogie showed that Neil sent a text message to the host and talent manager, shutting down rumors. 

“Me and my wife are charitable people. Donation na po namin sa fake news peddlers 'yang kikitain nila sa pagpakalat ng fake news,” Neil said. 

“Besides, deserve naman ng followers and subscribers nila makarinig ng kasinungalingan,” he added.  

Ogie said he hopes that the issue will now subside now that Neil broke his silence. 

“Sana naman matahimik na 'yung mga gumagawa ng pekeng balita. Utang na loob,” Ogie said. 

The host assured the public that Angel and Neil are still together and just making a social media detox.  

“Sila pa rin po. Very very much together pa rin sila. Ako na po ang nagsasabi,” Ogie said.  

He also quashed rumors that Neil impregnated Maxene.  

“Isa pa no, 'yung nabuntis si Maxene Magalona, kawawa naman 'yung bata. Ang daming fake. Dapat 'yan ang dina-down,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Maxene posted on her Instagram account a photo of her showing her body as proof that the pregnancy rumors are false.

“When you’re truly at peace and in touch with yourself, nothing anyone says or does bothers you and no negativity can touch you,” she captioned the post. 

Rumors of Angel and Neil's separation began when social media users noticed that the couple haven’t posted on their social media accounts since August. Different YouTube channels with clickbait titles and thumbnails, meanwhile, claimed that Neil impregnated Maxene. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

RELATED: Maxene Magalona finally moves out from marital home

ANGEL LOCSIN

MAXENE MAGALONA

NEIL ARCE

OGIE DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Isang bangungot': Wilbert Tolentino reveals Hipon Girl's 'traumatic' Miss Planet International experience

'Isang bangungot': Wilbert Tolentino reveals Hipon Girl's 'traumatic' Miss Planet International experience

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Wilbert Tolentino, manager of Herlene Budol, has unveiled the circumstances that led him to withdrawing the beauty queen out...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vicki Belo, Alex Gonzaga clarify snub issue with Heart Evangelista

Vicki Belo, Alex Gonzaga clarify snub issue with Heart Evangelista

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo and actress Alex Gonzaga clarified that they were just joking around when they said that Heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Israel pageant halts after 70 years following&nbsp;Miss Universe ownership, rules change

Miss Israel pageant halts after 70 years following Miss Universe ownership, rules change

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Like the Miss Romania Organization, the Miss Israel organization will not be fielding a delegate to the forthcoming Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
'John Denver Trending' is 1st Filipino film to widely release in South Korea
Exclusive

'John Denver Trending' is 1st Filipino film to widely release in South Korea

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Cinemalaya 2019 Best Film winner "John Denver Trending" will have commercial screenings across South Korea, a first for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro to be moved to Taguig jail, hopes to be home for Christmas

Vhong Navarro to be moved to Taguig jail, hopes to be home for Christmas

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-comedian Vhong Navarro is set to be transferred to the Taguig City Jail after the National Bureau of Investigation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
HBO Asia serves hot new show about Singapore&rsquo;s &lsquo;food obsession&rsquo;

HBO Asia serves hot new show about Singapore’s ‘food obsession’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 9 hours ago
HBO Asia is premiering today a show that looks to serve the most definitive guide to Singapore’s food culture through...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco surprised by audiences&rsquo; response to his Fidel character

David Licauco surprised by audiences’ response to his Fidel character

By Jerry Donato | 9 hours ago
David Licauco has embodied the competitive entrepreneur Ace and legitimate son-heir apparent Anton in Heartful Café...
Entertainment
fbtw
Here's what could be done for Pinoy actors to have more jobs, according to Maritoni Fernandez
Exclusive

Here's what could be done for Pinoy actors to have more jobs, according to Maritoni Fernandez

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last week, Maritoni gave some suggestions that the local showbiz industry should...
Entertainment
fbtw
What entrepreneurs can learn from Maritoni Fernandez&rsquo;s 35 years in showbiz
Exclusive

What entrepreneurs can learn from Maritoni Fernandez’s 35 years in showbiz

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Maritoni shared to her fellow entrepreneurs what she learned from her 35 years in showbiz that has enabled her to make her...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Undeniably exhausted': Sharon Cuneta considering retirement anew

'Undeniably exhausted': Sharon Cuneta considering retirement anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she's considering retirement from the showbiz industry. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with