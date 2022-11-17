Martin Nievera: Nothing matters to me anymore except to entertain Â 

Martin Nievera: Nothing matters to me anymore except to entertain

Martin Nievera is celebrating the 40th year of his singing career with the concert M4D: Martin Nievera 4 Decades, which is happening at The Theatre at Solaire on Nov. 19.

The son of the legendary balladeer Bert Nievera, Martin had always dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps since he was a little kid. It was after he was tapped to sing background to American recording artist Barry Manilow and winning at the California State Talent Competition that he started to seriously consider a career in music.

In 1982, he was signed up by Vicor Music Corporation for a recording contract. His debut album Take 1 featured Be My Lady — a Vehnee Saturno composition personally handpicked by Vicor head Vic del Rosario Jr. — which would turn out to be a huge hit and the onset of more hits to come.

Four decades later, the veteran singer, also known as the country’s concert king, still couldn’t believe how time went by so fast because he never treated his job in the entertainment industry as a job.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been living the dream,” Martin said during his presscon for his M4D show.

“The fact that I’ve been singing for 40 years, it’s news to me because it didn’t feel like 40 years, even during the bad and slow days when the phone wasn’t ringing. So, I can’t believe the number is 40.

“But the real hard question to answer is, ‘What’s next?’ That’s really the hardest. That’s why I said earlier, I’ve learned to embrace ‘me,’ meaning to say, my niche, where I belong in the industry.”

He continued, “Now that I’m turning 40 years in the business, there’s no such thing as a small show. There’s no such thing as a big show. There’s no such thing as a small paycheck. There’s no such thing as a big paycheck.”

Even when it comes to billing in concerts, Martin couldn’t care less nowadays.

“That’s optional,” he stressed, adding: “Nothing matters to me anymore except to entertain and to enjoy what I’m doing.”

For him, there’s no longer any pressure and competition.

“In my mind, I’m not trying to compete with someone the way I did in the ‘80s and ‘90s, which was really fun,” he further reflected.

“But that old fan mentality of trying to get fans? If you want to stay with me for the next 40 years, then stay. If you don’t want to, then that’s fine, too. I’m not gonna cry over small things anymore, the way I used to.”

Martin also provided a very interesting answer when asked about the highlight of his long-standing career. Besides his concerts, albums and hits, he pointed out that it’s “the highlight of bouncing back. That’s a talent.”

“I’ve fallen so often. I’ve failed so many times. It’s become one of the highlights of my career, of my 40 years — how to bounce back. That’s a talent that some of these younger kids will probably never have to learn because ang bilis na ng turnover ng mga artists ngayon ‘di ba?... So all the failures in my life taught me how to bounce back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Martin had already kicked off his 40th anniversary concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles back in August. He became the first Filipino male solo act to perform at the world-class venue.

“I’m the first Filipino artist to perform there. Of course, Lea Salonga did it in 2008. But she’s really more of a world artist… but literally from the Philippines, I was (technically) first,” he shared.

For his Manila concert, Martin is dedicating it to several people, including Boss Vic who discovered him, his long-time musical director Louie Ocampo, of course, his late father and his loyal fans.

“I have a hard time with the word ‘fans.’ That’s one of the two ‘F words’ that I don’t want to say,” he quipped. “But of all the ‘F words’ that I like to say, it is friends. And these people have been my friends for years. So, those who show up and those who watch it later on YouTube, it’s a tribute to them because I don’t think I will be on that stage without the friends who have been with me.”

On his 40th year, what else does Martin wish for his career? “Vicor has asked me to sign with them again, ABS-CBN has asked me to sign with them again,” he began. “After 40 years in the business, no one can ask for any other better gift than having trust, people who have faith in you and that means so much to me. To be remembered while you’re still alive, it’s a great honor,” he said.

