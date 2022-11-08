Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

MANILA, Philippines — Equestrian-turned-actor Mikee Cojuangco said she sees things differently, attributing it to her discipline as an athlete.

So, when two actors who fought for her affection and disturbed her while she was working, it did not make her feel special. Instead, they annoyed her.

The 1990s popular TV and movie leading lady revealed an incident involving her and two actors during her recent guesting in the podcast "Surprise Guest with Pia Arcangel."

Mikee's recollection began when the "Saksi" broadcaster asked if she ever had suitors from the industry who did not stand a chance with her.

"Meron. May situation na gano'n. I don't know. Matagal na. Hopefully nakalimutan na nila 'yun. But there were two actors. Nabasa ko na nag-aaway daw sila because both of them daw may gusto sa akin. And I was like, 'Really?'," Mikee shared.

She continued that at first, she laughed it off when she heard there were actors who liked her. She was often then teased about being so focused on her horses and training as an equestrian. Mikee represented the Philippines in a number of international tourneys, including winning the gold at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea.

"So, I was actually laughing about it. But one day, I was dubbing for a film tapos dumating 'yung isa kasi siguro may project din sila doon. Tapos dumating 'yung isa kasi nalaman nga na nandoon ako. May work din nearby. Wala pang cellphone noon, wala pang beeper. I didn't have a beeper kasi ayoko nga 'yung mako-contact ako. Tapos after, may nag-aaway daw sa labas," Mikee recalled.

She had initially called the director of the film she was dubbing for, hoping to mediate, but it did not happen. Thus, it left her to confront the two unnamed actors who were fighting. And without mincing her words, she called them out for disturbing her while she was working.

"(I told them,) 'Alam niyo, istorbo kayo.' As in. Kasi nga, I'm an athlete, right? Sanay ako na ginagano'n ako, di ba? (Sanay akong sabihan na,) 'Alam mo ayusin mo 'yung ginagawa mo.' I'm used to that kasi it's business," she revealed.

Mikee continued, "'Alam nyo, nagtatrabaho ako. Kung nandito kayo dahil gusto n'yo pasayahin ako, kasi interesado kayo, ako na mismo ang magsasabi sa inyo na hindi ako natutuwa."

She was quick to say that she said it in a sweet and nice way.

WATCH: Mikee Cojuangco reveals why 2 actors did not stand a chance when they courted her

The former actress confessed that she found it annoying. It happened when she was about 21 years old.

It also happened before she and current husband, Dodot Jaworski, were in a relationship.

"If you wanna show interest, first, you show respect. I'm working. Trabaho n'yo rin ito, 'di ba? Actually 'yun 'yung nasa ulo ko na gusto kong sabihin. Ganito 'yung trabaho niyo 'di ba? Gusto niyo gagawin sa inyo 'yun?" Mikee added.

She quipped about wasting five minutes of making sense out of the fight that she likened to five additional minutes of sleep she craves as an athlete with a tight schedule.

"Alam n'yo naman na nagtre-training ako. Ano ito? Five minutes na nakikipag-usap sa inyo. That's five minutes more of sleep that I could've gotten before I train," Mikee said.

She revealed that it was the first and last time for the unnamed actors to involve themselves in a fight over her.

It is also the first time that she has ever shared about this incident to the public.

"Maybe I was like 21 or something. For me, again, I was very serious about my work. Trabaho ito. Leave me alone. Kung ayaw n'yo magtrabaho in the same way that I work, okay lang. But don't bother me when I'm working. (It's) Very annoying," she said. — Video from GMA News YouTube channel

