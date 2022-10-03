^

Music

Mariah Carey impressed by Elaine Duran's 'My All' rendition

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 11:20am
Mariah Carey impressed by Elaine Duran's 'My All' rendition
Elaine Duran appears in the Sunday musical show "ASAP Natin 'To."
Elaine Duran via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mariah Carey reacted to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion Elaine Duran's rendition of her hit song "My All."

In her Instagram account, Mariah posted a video of Elaine singing the hit song as part of the compilation featured in They Have The Range, a fan page that features promising and popular vocalists or singers from around the world.  

“She killed it!!! Wow!!!” Mariah wrote in the caption. Carey wrote "My All" for her sixth studio album "Butterfly" released in 1997. 

Elaine then posted on her Instagram account the screenshot of Mariah's comment on her performance. 

“As a lamb, this is a great achievement for me; to be noticed by Ms. @mariahcarey," she wrote. Carey and her devoted fans call themselves "Lambs," which dates back to the 1990s. 

"Thank you @theyhavetherange for featuring me,” she added.

Elaine won the third season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" in "It's Showtime." She is currently part of the ABS-CBN's Sunday variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

RELATED: Elaine Duran is Tawag 3 champ

ELAINE DURAN

MARIAH CAREY PHILIPPINES

TAWAG NG TANGHALAN
