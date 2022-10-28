^

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla reveal how they keep 'kilig,' magic after 11 years

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 10:14am
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla reveal how they keep 'kilig,' magic after 11 years
Real-life and onscreen couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla at the 2017 Star Magic Ball
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV, file

MANILA, Philippines — KathNiel are really grown up!

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla or more popularly known as KathNiel shared that it takes maturity and keeping it real to keep the fire, so to speak, burning.

The couple shared their sentiments about growing up and maintaining their relationship on- and off-screen for 11 years.

Speaking at the finale presscon of their hit nightly show "2 Good 2 Be True" last Tuesday, Kathryn and Daniel said that it is hard for them to play similar roles with the requisite "kilig" for more than a decade.   

"'Pag ginagawa mo siya offscreen, onscreen for 11 years, paano? Maturity. Maturity ng kilig na tinatawag natin," Daniel said. "Sa amin ni Kathryn, iba na 'yung ibig sabihin ng kilig. Lalo na dito sa show, tinitimpla namin kung paano kami dapat. Iba na 'yung atake namin kesa sa dati. Dati kasi may mga cheesy line ka, dudulas pa 'yun e. Cute pa siya. Pero 'pag ginawa namin ngayon, hindi na siya dudulas. Cringe na." 

The couple has been starring in hit shows and films since their tandem clicked back in 2012's "Princess and I." They starred in shows "Got To Believe" and "Pangako Sa'Yo" and box-office movies "She's Dating the Gangstar" and "Crazy Beautiful You" in a span of 11 years. 

"Put yourself sa audience. Kung ako 'yung nanonood tapos alam kong matagal na 'yan, parang [bleep], ilang beses na 'yan? Kahit ako na mismo magre-reklamo e. Ganon din kaming dalawa. Ikabit na natin 'yung reality dito. Kilig lang nagiging complex masyado kasi nga ang tagal na naming ginagawa," the actor explained. 

Kathryn, meanwhile, said that making "2 Good 2 Be True" was the hardest for them to make in terms of making the audience "kilig." 

"Maybe because one, pang ilang teleserye na namin ito and then two, paano mo bigyan ng rason ang tao to watch you kung, for example, 30 minutes of your time kung napanood na nila 'yun?" Kathryn added. 

Their audience are bound to compare their chemistry when they did their past shows. Thus, as actors, they are trying their best to present "kilig" in new ways through new gestures and nuances. They also get help from their directors and producers in creating scenes with realistic kilig. 

"Akala nila 'pag love story 'yun ang pinaka-madali? Ang totoo, 'yun ang pinakamahirap. Ang hirap-hirap magpa-kilig. If we're not comfortable and pipilitin lang, I'm sure mararamdaman n'yo 'yun. Matalino talaga ng audience ngayon. At the end of the day, you have to do what feels right. 'Yun na lang 'yung ginagawa namin," the actress shared. 

"2 Good 2 Be True" is scheduled to end middle of next month. It airs on ABS-CBN's different TV channels as well as streams on Netflix.   

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHNIEL

KATHRYN BERNARDO
