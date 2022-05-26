'True love exists': Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla celebrate 10th anniversary with Thai elephants

Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in an image posted on Instagram on May 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya on- and off-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla recently celebrated their 10th anniversary as a couple.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn posted photos and a video of them enjoying the moment with elephants in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

“Celebrated our special day in the most unforgettable way possible and enjoyed every minute of it,” Kathryn wrote.

“You know how much this trip means to me and how much I looove elephants, so without a question, you agreed to do this again with me right away. All you said to me was ‘kahit san mo gusto love, susunod ako after ng trabaho ko',” she added.

Kathryn was already in Thailand as early as last week while Daniel attended the Star Magic Games last Sunday before joining his girlfriend in Thailand.

“Thank you for making time for this trip, my love! Thank you for always making sure I feel loved and appreciated,” she said.

“Looking back on our 10-year journey together, I find myself smiling with so much pride. Because we did it... We did it, love! True love exists. Someone like you still do exist. I love you so much. Happy 10th anniversary to my person!” she added.

The couple were first paired in the 2011 teen series "Growing Up." The KathNiel love team then produced hit teleserye and movies after their first pairing. They marked their 10th anniversary as a love team in September 2011. They now star in the series "2 Good 2 Be True," which is now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: 'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo