What's next for KathNiel? Daniel Padilla reveals

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 9:13am
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in the hit nightly series "2 Good 2 Be True."
MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla shared that he and onscreen and real-life partner Kathryn Bernardo are considering projects that frighten them and will help them grow as actors.

The couple shared their sentiments on growing up in front of the camera and their aspirations as they mature as actors. 

"We've done so many films, shows. Tulad ng sinabi ni Direk Mae (Cruz-Alviar), marami pa kaming pwedeng gawin," Daniel said, referring to the director of their soon-to-end hit primetime show "2 Good 2 Be True." 

Daniel and Kathryn or more popularly known as KathNiel lead the cast of the popular show that also streams on Netflix that is set to end in three weeks' time.  

"At some point, aabot din tayo na gusto rin natin gumawa ng ibang timpla e. Kasi 'di ba 'pag paulit-ulit, nawawala na rin kasi... You have to do something new. A different taste kasi kung paulit-ulit. Nakakasawa na rin," he explained. 

He was quick to clarify about his last remark. "I'm not saying nakakasawa. It's always magical 'pag magkasama kami pero, individually, kailangan din namin mag-grow as actors din. Gumawa naman ng projects na kinatatakutan namin, 'di ba? Mga projects na hindi kami sigurado."

KathNiel has been starring in hit shows and movies since their tandem became a hit in 2012's "Princess and I." After that show, KathNiel went on to star in five more shows, namely, "Got To Believe," "Pangako Sa'Yo," "La Luna Sangre," "The House Arrest of Us" and "2 Good 2 Be True." They also starred in a couple of box-office hits that include "She's Dating The Gangster," "Crazy Beautiful You" and "Barcelona: A Love Untold." 

"Masarap 'yung ganon e. Hindi mo iniisip kung ano 'yung kikitain ng pelikula mo. You just wanna do it because you like it. Iba 'yung feeling. So ang dami pang mangyayari in the next five years. Lahat naman 'yan, it's all about passion and the craft. 'Yun lang naman 'yun," Daniel shared.  

The duo also commented about the upcoming end of the series and about their characters, Ali and Eloy. Kathryn said it's hard to let go of their beloved characters but she also agrees that it is time to let them go and end the show while it is still good. 

"'Yun ata 'yung kinontra sa Netflix na kinomit. It's 130 episodes, so we can't extend. And as much as we want to extend kasi nga meron kaming magandang show, every story talaga kailangang mag-end. The viewers now are very smart. Alam nila kapag pinilit mo na lang, 'pag pinapahaba mo na lang for the sake na, you know, filling the episodes. So, I think eto 'yung 130 is enough kasi naipakita 'yung journey ng lahat ng characters. Nakita 'yung mga flashbacks, backstories, and all na tinahi sa story ng present time," Kathryn explained. 

Director Cruz-Alviar also said that it is high time to end it on a high note.  

"Mahirap magpaalam kasi kumbaga sa relasyon, okay naman kayo, masaya kayo and all and then why end something good? But then maganda na you end with a bang. You end on a high note, rather than you stretch mo nang stretch tapos mararamdaman naman ng audience. Pwede pa pero siguro it's better to end it here habang masaya pa," Cruz-Alviar said.  

