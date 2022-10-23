Super American Circus coming to Manila this December

MANILA, Philippines — The world-famous Super American Circus is coming to the Philippines to stage its live one-ring circus show with the famous Cornell "Tuffy" Nicholas as ringmaster.

Produced by Global Entertainment Productions, the show will be staged from December 21, 2022 to January 8, 2023 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Tuffy passes on his skills and showmanship like his father, Angelo Nicholas or more popularly known as "Count Nicholas," who served as the lead ringmaster of the legendary Ringling Brothers Traveling Circus.

He was born on the Sarasota stop of the Ringling Brothers show. Under the tutelage of his father, he became a skilled performer mastering a variety of different acts and skills. He made his first appearance as an honorary ringmaster on a main-street float alongside his father when he was three years old.

Now that he owns his own company and serves as its president and CEO, Tuffy is touring the world to showcase a world-class circus show. The Super American Circus puts together acts like the motorcycle team in the Globe of Danger, the Sky Wheel, the High Flying Motorcycle, aerialists, aerial ballerinas and jugglers. Some of them were winners of the popular talent search “America’s Got Talent.”

For more than 35 years now, Tuffy has been a producer and promoter of circuses, concerts, festivals and sporting events around the world. He has produced over 5,000 performances around the world including the Moscow State Circus, Modern American Circus and International All-Star Circus. In 2005, he produced Cirque Hawaii, a multi-million-dollar, state of the art, permanent theatrical spectacle that showcased the talent of over 35 performers from around the world.

The Super American Circus production in the Philippines is made possible in partnership with Newport World Resorts and SGE Productions.

