Maui Taylor willing to do mature roles anew

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 8:26am
Maui Taylor willing to do mature roles anew
Sexy actress Maui Taylor
Viva Films / Released

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of Andrea Del Rosario's comeback film “May-December-January,” Viva Hot Babe Maui Taylor said she’s willing to do mature films again. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Maui said she doesn’t want to call it a sexy movie but a matured one. 

“Given a good script, director and team, I don’t see why not,” Maui said. 

“Again, I don’t call it sexy na eh. Let’s just think Hollywood. If they can do it, so can we. Let’s just say ‘mature roles’ is the appropriate term for that,” she added.  

Maui was all praises for Andrea’s comeback film. 

“I don’t really call it a sexy film. The young generation set the bar higher for sexy films now and what she did for me was a love story that needed a few love scenes,” she said. 

Maui starred in the music video “Epep” with rapper Boss Toyo. She believed that the rapper might be the next Andrew E of his generation. 

“Given the right project, songs and circumstances, definitely yes. Boss Toyo has a very creative mind when it comes to writing his own songs,” Maui said. 

“I’ve known him for two years now. And the two years seems as if we’ve been friends for more than 10 years that’s why working with him wasn’t a problem for me. He knew what he wants when it comes to the shots and how the feels for his upcoming MV (music video). Saka cool kasama si Boss Toyo,” she added.  

For his part, Boss Toyo said his idol is Korean singer Psy but people associate him with Andrew E because of his style. 

“Actually si ‘Gangnam Style’ Psy ‘yong idol ko. Nalilinya lang siguro ako kay Sir Andrew kasi laging may double meaning ‘yong mga kanta ko,” he said. 

“Epep” premiered on YouTube last weekend. — Video from Boss Toyo Production

RELATED'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

